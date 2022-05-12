Key Moment

When Giannis Antetokounmpo is at the free-throw line, you’ve got to secure the rebound.

The Boston Celtics did not do that when it mattered most, and that’s why they’re now staring down elimination as they travel to Milwaukee for Friday night’s Game 6.

Antetokounmpo was sent to the line with 14.2 seconds left in the game and with Boston leading by two after a foul by Grant Williams. The two-time MVP made the first attempt, but he failed to tie the game as he missed the second attempt off the front of the rim.

Boston did, in fact, box out, but it did not communicate as it attempted to secure the rebound. Both Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown converged on the ball and collided into one another, allowing the ball to bounce free and right into the hands of Milwaukee’s Bobby Portis. Portis then quickly tossed up a floater off the glass, and after rolling around the rim twice, it dropped through the net to give the Bucks a 108-107 lead with 11.4 seconds left.

The final score indicates that the Celtics did not score again from that moment on. Following a timeout, Marcus Smart drove to the basket and his shot was blocked by Jrue Holiday, who came over to help off of Jaylen Brown.

Holiday threw the ball off of Smart, retaining possession for Milwaukee, and Pat Connaughton went on to tack on two free throws with 5.9 seconds left to cap the game’s scoring.