Key Moment
When Giannis Antetokounmpo is at the free-throw line, you’ve got to secure the rebound.
The Boston Celtics did not do that when it mattered most, and that’s why they’re now staring down elimination as they travel to Milwaukee for Friday night’s Game 6.
Antetokounmpo was sent to the line with 14.2 seconds left in the game and with Boston leading by two after a foul by Grant Williams. The two-time MVP made the first attempt, but he failed to tie the game as he missed the second attempt off the front of the rim.
Boston did, in fact, box out, but it did not communicate as it attempted to secure the rebound. Both Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown converged on the ball and collided into one another, allowing the ball to bounce free and right into the hands of Milwaukee’s Bobby Portis. Portis then quickly tossed up a floater off the glass, and after rolling around the rim twice, it dropped through the net to give the Bucks a 108-107 lead with 11.4 seconds left.
The final score indicates that the Celtics did not score again from that moment on. Following a timeout, Marcus Smart drove to the basket and his shot was blocked by Jrue Holiday, who came over to help off of Jaylen Brown.
Holiday threw the ball off of Smart, retaining possession for Milwaukee, and Pat Connaughton went on to tack on two free throws with 5.9 seconds left to cap the game’s scoring.
Key Player
Jaylen Brown put together an outstanding individual performance Wednesday night that nearly fueled the Celtics to a 3-2 series lead. He tied for the team high in both rebounds (eight) and assists (six), and he also poured in 26 points on an efficient 9-for-19 shooting night.
Brown was unquestionably Boston’s top offensive player in the game, and in particular, during the third quarter. He tallied 16 points during that frame alone by canning six of his 10 shot attempts.
Brown has now scored at least 26 points during three of the last four games of the series.
Box Score Nuggets
- Boston led for the entire second half before Milwaukee's game-winning basket with 11.4 seconds left.
- Boston shot 51.2 percent from the field, while Milwaukee shot 43.5 percent from the field.
- The Bucks totaled 17 offensive rebounds, which led to 20 second-chance points.
- Giannis Antetokounmpo led the game in scoring with 40 points.
- Jayson Tatum led Boston with 34 points, but he did require 29 shots to score those points.
- Bobby Portis logged a monster double-double off of Milwaukee's bench with a game-high 15 rebounds to go along with 14 points.
- Jaylen Brown scored 26 points for Boston and tied for the team-high in rebounds (eight) and assists (six).
- The Celtics committed only 10 total turnovers.
- Pat Connaughton scored 13 points off of Milwaukee's bench.
- Six of the eight Celtics who checked into the game blocked at least one shot.
- Milwaukee shot 6-for-6 from 3-point range during the fourth quarter.
Quote of the Night
"Giving up a rebound on the free-throw... that’s a tough pill to swallow."
Ime Udoka on the game-deciding play
