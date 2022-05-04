Key Moment
Key Moment
Jaylen Brown set the tone for Game 2 right out of the gates. Brown, who struggled through a 12-point performance during Game 1, bounced back with a monster 30-point performance Tuesday night to lead Boston to a 109-86 victory.
He got in on the action from the opening tip – literally – as he fought for control following the jump ball to give the C’s the first possession of the game. He then scored the game’s first points on a pullup jumper, and he tallied seven of the team’s first nine points of the night overall.
Brown wouldn’t slow down from there, and neither would his Celtics.
The star guard continued to pour it on during the first half by tallying 25 points over the game’s first two quarters. His point total matched Boston’s lead at halftime, and the team’s advantage never dropped below 12 the rest of the night before it evened the series up at 1-1.
Key Player
With Marcus Smart out of the lineup for Game 2, the Celtics were going to need someone else to step up to provide a boost at both ends of the court. Tuesday night, that man was Grant Williams.
Williams came off the bench to lead all reserves with 21 points while shooting the lights out from long range. He canned six of his nine 3-pointers on the night, which is twice as many long-distance makes as Milwaukee’s entire team totaled (three). He shot 7-for-14 from the field overall on the night.
The versatile big man also served a critical role defensively against Giannis Antetokounmpo, and as a weapon on the glass. He checked Antetokounmpo throughout the contest and helped to limit the two-time MVP to an 11-for-27 shooting night. Williams also contributed five rebounds and two assists during his 35 minutes of action.
Box Score Nuggets
- Three Celtics logged at least 21 points. Jaylen Brown notched 30, Jayson Tatum scored 29, and Grant Williams scored 21.
- Brown and Williams each made six 3-pointers, which means they each made twice as many 3-pointers as Milwaukee's entire team (three).
- Boston led from start to finish and pulled ahead by as many as 26 points.
- Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 28 points, but he shot only 11-for-27 from the field.
- The Bucks outscored Boston 54-24 in the paint.
- The C's totaled 28 assists, compared to just 16 by Milwaukee.
- Tatum led the game with eight assists.
- Al Horford logged his third double-double in six playoff games, and the only double-double of the night, by totaling 11 points and 11 rebounds.
- Horford (four), Tatum (three) and Brown (two) each grabbed at least two steals during the game.
- Boston made 20 3-pointers, while Milwaukee made just three.
- Derrick White did not score a point, but he tied Williams for the game's top plus/minus rating at plus-22.
- Milwaukee made as many free throws (15) as Boston attemted.
- Both teams scored only six fast break points.
Quote of the Night
"The point is, they have good rim protectors out there and they crowd the paint, but it's not Wilt Chamberlain out there."
Ime Udoka on Milwaukee's rim protection
