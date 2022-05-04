Key Moment

Jaylen Brown set the tone for Game 2 right out of the gates. Brown, who struggled through a 12-point performance during Game 1, bounced back with a monster 30-point performance Tuesday night to lead Boston to a 109-86 victory.

He got in on the action from the opening tip – literally – as he fought for control following the jump ball to give the C’s the first possession of the game. He then scored the game’s first points on a pullup jumper, and he tallied seven of the team’s first nine points of the night overall.

Brown wouldn’t slow down from there, and neither would his Celtics.

The star guard continued to pour it on during the first half by tallying 25 points over the game’s first two quarters. His point total matched Boston’s lead at halftime, and the team’s advantage never dropped below 12 the rest of the night before it evened the series up at 1-1.