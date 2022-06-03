Key Moment

The Golden State Warriors entered the Finals as the best fourth-quarter team in the Playoffs.

Until the Boston Celtics gave them a taste of their own medicine in Game 1 Thursday night.

The C’s entered the final frame facing a 12-point deficit. In a matter of 12 minutes, they turned it into a 12-point win.

Boston outscored Golden State 40-16 in the fourth, fueled by 10 points from Jaylen Brown and a handful of clutch 3-pointers from both Al Horford and Derrick White. Golden State, which entered the night with a playoff-best 25.4 net rating in the fourth quarter, was held to a dismal fourth-quarter net rating of -105.6 in this instance.

Brown scored five quick points to start the quarter, and in a matter of two and a half minutes the Celtics were able to cut their 12-point deficit down to three. He created the first 14 points of the quarter, scoring 10 and assisting on four more.

After Brown’s barrage, the Celtics connected on five consecutive 3-pointers – one from Payton Pritchard and two apiece from Horford and White. And that’s when the C’s were just getting started.

White’s second 3-pointer of the quarter kick-started a 17-0 run, which turned a 103-100 deficit into a 117-103 lead. That stretch was more than enough to help the Celtics chase the Warriors right out of Chase Center with a 120-108 win.