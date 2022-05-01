Key Moment

Momentum seemed to be building for Boston during the opening minutes of Sunday afternoon’s fourth quarter. However, the Celtics just couldn’t hit the big shot that would have sent the TD Garden crowd onto its feet.

Derrick White had just made two free throws to cut Milwaukee’s lead down to eight, and then Boston forced a miss out of Giannis Antetokounmpo to give the C’s a chance to cut further into their deficit. Only eight seconds into the shot clock, Payton Pritchard found himself open on the left wing for a catch-and-shoot 3-pointer that he’ll knock down far more often than not.

This just happened to be one of those “not” moments.

Pritchard’s attempt missed off the front of the rim and Antetokounmpo went on to score on a fadeaway jumper moments later at the other end. So, within a span of just 20 seconds, the C’s went from nearly cutting Milwaukee’s lead down to five, to trailing by 10.

The Bucks didn’t slow down from there, either. Including Antetokounmpo’s jumper, Milwaukee scored seven straight points to open its lead up to 15 with 8:37 left in the game. Boston never made a run the rest of the afternoon before falling 101-89.