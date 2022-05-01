Key Moment
Momentum seemed to be building for Boston during the opening minutes of Sunday afternoon’s fourth quarter. However, the Celtics just couldn’t hit the big shot that would have sent the TD Garden crowd onto its feet.
Derrick White had just made two free throws to cut Milwaukee’s lead down to eight, and then Boston forced a miss out of Giannis Antetokounmpo to give the C’s a chance to cut further into their deficit. Only eight seconds into the shot clock, Payton Pritchard found himself open on the left wing for a catch-and-shoot 3-pointer that he’ll knock down far more often than not.
This just happened to be one of those “not” moments.
Pritchard’s attempt missed off the front of the rim and Antetokounmpo went on to score on a fadeaway jumper moments later at the other end. So, within a span of just 20 seconds, the C’s went from nearly cutting Milwaukee’s lead down to five, to trailing by 10.
The Bucks didn’t slow down from there, either. Including Antetokounmpo’s jumper, Milwaukee scored seven straight points to open its lead up to 15 with 8:37 left in the game. Boston never made a run the rest of the afternoon before falling 101-89.
Key Player
Giannis Antetokounmpo is one heck of a player – and one who logged a triple-double during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals series between Boston and Milwaukee.
Antetokounmpo compiled 24 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists on the afternoon. He led the game in rebounds and assists and was just one point shy of tying teammate Jrue Holiday for the top scoring mark.
Boston can take some solace in the fact that it limited Antetokounmpo's shooting efficiency. The two-time MVP shot just 9-for-25 from the field and missed both of his 3-point attempts, all while shooting just 6-for-11 from the free-throw line. The C’s also forced him into five turnovers.
Box Score Nuggets
- No player scored more than 25 points in the game. Jrue Holiday was the top scorer with his 24 points.
- Milwaukee scored 27 points off of Boston's 18 turnovers, and also totaled 28 fast break points.
- Giannis Antetokounmpo logged a triple-double of 24 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists.
- Jayson Tatum led Boston with 21 points. No other Celtic scored more than 12
- Al Horford logged a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds.
- Boston blocked seven shots, including three by Robert Williams.
- Milwaukee made 10 3-pointers during the first half, and then only two during the second half.
- Antetokounmpo (13), Bobby Portis (11) and Brook Lopez (10) combined to grab 34 rebounds. Boston's entire team grabbed 48
- After committing seven turnovers during the first quarter, Milwaukee then committed only seven more over the final three quarters combined.
- Fifty of Boston's 84 shot attempts were from beyond the 3-point arc.
- Grayson Allen led all reserves with 11 points. Derrick White led Boston's bench with 10 points.
- Boston's starters combined to grab eight steals.
Quote of the Night
"Twenty-eight points, like I mentioned, in transition; twenty-seven off our turnovers, is way too high, especially when they only score 101. We've gotta be stronger with the ball"
Ime Udoka on Boston allowing Milwaukee to play in transition
