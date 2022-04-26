Key Moment
Jayson Tatum fouled out of Game 4 with 2:48 left on the clock and the Celtics leading by six. Just 18 seconds later, that lead was sliced in half following a Kyrie Irving 3-pointer. Another minute later, the lead was cut down to one after a Kevin Durant driving floater.
Things didn’t look good for Boston at that point. They didn’t need to, though, because this team always finds a way to win. They did so by making clutch play after clutch play at both ends of the court to pull out the victory and, in turn, sweep Irving, Durant and the Brooklyn Nets right out of the Playoffs.
First, Jaylen Brown put home a layup at the 1:02 mark after he had initially lost the ball on the drive attempt. Celtics fans felt all types of emotions during that play, and the bucket pushed Boston back on top by three.
The C’s then limited Brooklyn to just one point over its next two possessions. First, Durant forced a 3-pointer just seconds after Brown’s make, and then Durant shot 1-for-2 from the free-throw line with 22.2 seconds left in the game.
His missed free throw loomed large, especially after Boston took the rebound and got out in transition before receiving a putback layup from Al Horford. Marcus Smart missed the initial shot in transition, but Horford was there to clean things up with 13.7 seconds left to double the lead up to four.
Durant then missed yet another 3-pointer with 10.3 seconds left, and after that, it was 1-2-3 Cancun for the Brooklyn Nets. Smart cashed in on three free throws to surround a meaningless triple from Durant down the stretch to help Boston polish off the game and the series.
Key Player
Jayson Tatum was great during Game 4, but we’ve got to give love to Marcus Smart. He’s a gamer who played at an elite level Monday night.
The NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year is pretty darn good at the other end of the court as well, and he showed as much during Game 4 by scoring 20 points to go along with a playoff career-high 11 assists. Most importantly, half of those 20 points were scored during the fourth quarter to lead Boston into the winner’s circle.
Another point that stood out from this performance is the fact that Smart dished out his 11 assists while committing only one turnover. That turnover wasn’t even on a pass, either, as he lost the ball in transition while attacking the basket.
An 11-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio is nothing short of sparkling. Add that in to his 20 points and five rebounds, and you’ve got a performance that Boston absolutely needed to close this series out.
Box Score Nuggets
- The Celtics led from start to finish.
- Jayson Tatum scored 29 points on only 16 shot attempts.
- Marcus Smart led the game with 11 assists while committing only one turnover. He also scored 20 points.
- Grant Williams led all reserves with 14 points.
- Boston limited Brooklyn to only 32 points in the paint.
- Brooklyn reserve Nic Claxton shot a woeful 1-for-11 from the free-throw line.
- Kevin Durant led all scorers with 39 points.
- Boston shot an impressive 14-for-35 from long range, good for a 40 percent clip.
- Jaylen Brown, Daniel Theis and Goran Dragic tied for the game high in rebounds with eight apiece.
- Brown also scored 23 points.
- Grant Williams also blocked three shots.
Quote of the Night
"We're proud of both of them. They came in, handled business, and they got our team the win."
Marcus Smart on Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown
