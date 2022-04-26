Key Moment

Jayson Tatum fouled out of Game 4 with 2:48 left on the clock and the Celtics leading by six. Just 18 seconds later, that lead was sliced in half following a Kyrie Irving 3-pointer. Another minute later, the lead was cut down to one after a Kevin Durant driving floater.

Things didn’t look good for Boston at that point. They didn’t need to, though, because this team always finds a way to win. They did so by making clutch play after clutch play at both ends of the court to pull out the victory and, in turn, sweep Irving, Durant and the Brooklyn Nets right out of the Playoffs.

First, Jaylen Brown put home a layup at the 1:02 mark after he had initially lost the ball on the drive attempt. Celtics fans felt all types of emotions during that play, and the bucket pushed Boston back on top by three.

The C’s then limited Brooklyn to just one point over its next two possessions. First, Durant forced a 3-pointer just seconds after Brown’s make, and then Durant shot 1-for-2 from the free-throw line with 22.2 seconds left in the game.

His missed free throw loomed large, especially after Boston took the rebound and got out in transition before receiving a putback layup from Al Horford. Marcus Smart missed the initial shot in transition, but Horford was there to clean things up with 13.7 seconds left to double the lead up to four.

Durant then missed yet another 3-pointer with 10.3 seconds left, and after that, it was 1-2-3 Cancun for the Brooklyn Nets. Smart cashed in on three free throws to surround a meaningless triple from Durant down the stretch to help Boston polish off the game and the series.