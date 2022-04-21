Key Moment

What a game. What a win. What a comeback.

Boston trailed by as many as 17 points Wednesday night and by 12 during the second half. It just kept chipping, and chipping, and chipping, however, until it built a wave of momentum that Brooklyn could not stop.

That tide overtook the Nets at the start of the fourth quarter, when Boston rattled off a game-changing 14-2 run that gave it a 99-94 lead with 6:04 remaining in the game. That run also turned 19,000 Celtics fans into raging animals in the crowd.

Suffice to say, Brooklyn wasn’t coming back from that.

Jaylen Brown spurred the game-changing run by scoring 10 of Boston’s 14 points. He drained two critical 3-pointers from the perimeter, and also went through Kyrie Irving as if Irving wasn’t even there for two buckets at the rim.

Payton Pritchard scored the other four points of the run via two big jumpers.

Boston went on to pull ahead by as many as 12 points during the final minutes and its lead never dropped below five the rest of the way.