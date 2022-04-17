Key Moment

They say defense wins championships. Well, it just won Game 1 for the Boston Celtics on Sunday afternoon.

That, and a lot of patience at the other end.

Boston defended two superstars to perfection on its final defensive possession of the game. First, it stopped Kyrie Irving. Then, it stopped Kevin Durant.

Irving had the ball in his hands with Brooklyn leading 114-113 and just 31.4 seconds left in the game. Irving had been red-hot all game long, having scored 39 points on 12-for-20 shooting. Boston wasn’t going to allow him to break 40.

Marcus Smart defended Irving as the primary defender, and then Al Horford came over to double-team Irving not just once, but twice on the same possession. Irving couldn’t find any space to get a shot off with those two elite defenders draped all over him.

As a result, Irving kicked the ball over to Kevin Durant, who was 30 feet from the basket, with just 4.3 seconds left on the shot clock. At that point, it was up to Jayson Tatum to get the stop. And he did.

Tatum maintained his defensive position in front of Durant as the future Hall-of-Famer attempted to drive to his left. Durant was then forced to attempt a fadeaway 3-pointer from nearly 30 feet from the basket following a crossover in the other direction.

That shot missed long off the back of the rim, and Horford – as he always does – grabbed the ensuing rebound.

That board gave Boston a chance to win the game on the final possession of the game, and that’s exactly what it did.

Ime Udoka chose not to call a timeout, instead allowing the C’s play in transition. Derrick White kicked the ball ahead to Jaylen Brown, and Brown attempted to drive to the basket along the right baseline. However, he was cut off by two defenders and was forced to turn back, eventually kicking the ball back out to Marcus Smart on the left wing with 3.8 seconds left in the game.

Smart caught the ball and sensed two defenders closing out hard on him. He threw a pump fake, split the two defenders and took a dribble inside the 3-point line. At that moment, he could have continued to drive, or he could have pulled up for the potential game-winning jumper. Instead, he chose option No. 3: to pass.

Off the ball and from the right wing, Tatum cut to the basket and Smart saw him as the clock ticked down to two seconds. Tatum caught the pass just inside of the edge side of the paint and spun over his left shoulder all in one motion to get around Irving. Then, as the buzzer was about to sound, he dropped in a layup off the glass to win the game and send TD Garden into complete hysteria.

And so the Celtics took home Game 1 in dramatic fashion, all thanks to that defensive stop, which was followed by an elite level of patience from Brown and Smart, which led to Tatum’s game-winner.< /p>