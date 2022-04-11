Key Moment
Rinse and repeat, baby! The Celtics just keep crushing teams when they're at near-full health.
Boston did it again Sunday night by blowing out the Grizzlies 139-110 in Memphis. That victory gave the C’s their third win by at least 21 points during the last week; the only game during that time period that didn’t result in a blowout win was Thursday’s matchup in Milwaukee, during which three of Boston’s starters did not play.
This victory was, yet again, a coast-to-coast win. The C’s led 5-0 out of the gates and put the game away for good during the final minutes of the first half. Boston closed the half out on a 17-4 run over the final 2:12 of the second quarter to pull ahead 72-49, and they coasted to a win from there.
Jayson Tatum, per usual, was at the center of the game-changing run. He scored 10 of the 17 points and assisted on three more. Tatum canned three 3-pointers during the spurt, including one that turned into a four-point play.
Daniel Theis (three points), Marcus Smart (two points) and Payton Pritchard (two points) rounded out the scoring for Boston.
The Celtics maintained a lead of at least 21 points the rest of the night to log their 51st victory on the final night of the regular season.
Jayson Tatum logged his 29th game of the season with at least 30 points Sunday. And he didn’t need much playing time to do it.
Tatum played just 26 minutes against Memphis but still poured in a game-high 31 points. How did he manage to do that, you might ask? Well, he was nearly perfect at shooting the basketball.
The superstar wing shot 11-for-14 from the field, which included a 6-for-8 effort from long distance. He also canned all three of his free throw attempts. Per NBC Sports Boston, Tatum’s shooting percentage of 78.6 percent on the night marks the highest of his career on a night during which he broke the 30-point barrier.
Tatum rounded out his box score with nine rebounds, three assists and a steal. Boston outscored Memphis by 29 points while he was on the floor.
- Four of Boston's five starters scored at least 11 points, led by 31 from Jayson Tatum.
- Boston outshot Memphis 55.1 percent to 38.2 percent.
- The C's assisted on 34 of their 54 made baskets.
- Six Grizzlies players scored at least 14 points, led by 20 from Santi Aldama.
- John Konchar logged a triple-double with 17 points and game highs of 13 rebounds and 10 assists.
- Twelve of the 14 Celtics who appeared in the game tallied at least one assist.
- Eleven different Celtics made at least one 3-pointer during the game.
- Boston shot a perfect 13-for-13 from the free-throw line.
- Payton Pritchard scored 12 points off of Boston's bench, and he also tallied four rebounds, four assists and a steal.
- All 14 Celtics who appeared in the game scored at least three points.
- Daniel Theis logged a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
"We were worried about ourselves, getting our guys some reps, and obviously we'll start to dig in on Cleveland and Brooklyn."
Ime Udoka on Boston's strategy heading into the game with regard to playoff seeding
