Key Moment

Rinse and repeat, baby! The Celtics just keep crushing teams when they're at near-full health.

Boston did it again Sunday night by blowing out the Grizzlies 139-110 in Memphis. That victory gave the C’s their third win by at least 21 points during the last week; the only game during that time period that didn’t result in a blowout win was Thursday’s matchup in Milwaukee, during which three of Boston’s starters did not play.

This victory was, yet again, a coast-to-coast win. The C’s led 5-0 out of the gates and put the game away for good during the final minutes of the first half. Boston closed the half out on a 17-4 run over the final 2:12 of the second quarter to pull ahead 72-49, and they coasted to a win from there.

Jayson Tatum, per usual, was at the center of the game-changing run. He scored 10 of the 17 points and assisted on three more. Tatum canned three 3-pointers during the spurt, including one that turned into a four-point play.

Daniel Theis (three points), Marcus Smart (two points) and Payton Pritchard (two points) rounded out the scoring for Boston.

The Celtics maintained a lead of at least 21 points the rest of the night to log their 51st victory on the final night of the regular season.