Key Moment

Boston led Milwaukee by three points after Marcus Smart dropped in a driving layup with 2:27 left in Thursday night’s game. However, the C’s then went ice cold from the field and didn’t score again before falling 127-121.

Following that basket by Smart, Milwaukee rattled off the final nine points of the night to take control and head into the winner’s circle. Bobby Portis hit a big 3-pointer to tie the game up at 121-121, Giannis Antetokounmpo made a free throw, Jrue Holiday scored a follow-up layup, Antetokounmpo made another freebie, and then George Hill scored a layup in transition to cap the Bucks’ win.

Boston shot 0-for-5 from the field and committed a turnover during the final two minutes of the contest. That included a critical missed layup by Daniel Theis following a timeout, which would have made it a one-point game with 40 seconds remaining.