Boston led Milwaukee by three points after Marcus Smart dropped in a driving layup with 2:27 left in Thursday night’s game. However, the C’s then went ice cold from the field and didn’t score again before falling 127-121.
Following that basket by Smart, Milwaukee rattled off the final nine points of the night to take control and head into the winner’s circle. Bobby Portis hit a big 3-pointer to tie the game up at 121-121, Giannis Antetokounmpo made a free throw, Jrue Holiday scored a follow-up layup, Antetokounmpo made another freebie, and then George Hill scored a layup in transition to cap the Bucks’ win.
Boston shot 0-for-5 from the field and committed a turnover during the final two minutes of the contest. That included a critical missed layup by Daniel Theis following a timeout, which would have made it a one-point game with 40 seconds remaining.
Jaylen Brown was outstanding during Boston’s matchup with Milwaukee Thursday night. So outstanding that he went ahead and logged the second triple-double of his career.
Brown finished the contest with 22 points, a game-high 11 assists, and a team-best 10 rebounds. His scoring total was bested by only Marcus Smart on the Celtics, and his rebound total was surpassed by only Giannis Antetokounmpo in the game. His 11 assists matched his career-best total, which he also tallied back on Jan. 8 against the New York Knicks.
At the other end of the floor, the star wing also added in a steal and a blocked shot during his 37-plus minutes of action.
- Four of Boston's five starters scored at least 19 points, led by Marcus Smart's 29.
- Smart, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday tied for the game's top scoring mark with 29 points.
- Jaylen Brown tallied a triple-double with 22 points, a game-high 11 assists and 10 rebounds.
- Boston shot 49.4 percent from the field and 42 percent from 3-point range despite missing three of its starters.
- Antetokounmpo grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds.
- Milwaukee outscored Boston 58-34 in the paint and 14-5 in second-chance points.
- Boston dished out 30 assists on 43 made baskets.
- All five of Milwaukee's starters blocked one shot.
- Smart shot 7-for-12 from 3-point range.
- Both teams received 25 points from their bench units.
- Daniel Theis totaled 22 points on 8-for-12 shooting.
"Individually, we've got guys stepping up. I'm sure a lot of people, one, probably didn't know. Two, never heard of. Three, wasn't expecting. That right there along just speaks for itself."
Marcus Smart on Boston's deep reserves stepping up while three starters missed the game
