Another game, another coast-to-coast win. The Boston Celtics are making this a regular occurrence.
Boston controlled Wednesday’s matchup with the Chicago Bulls from the opening tip, pulling ahead 5-0 out of the gates and never looking back. The C’s pulled ahead by as many as 17 during the opening frame before coasting to a breezy 117-94 win.
A true team effort blew the game open during the latter half of the first period. Three Celtics scored and three Celtics logged an assist during a 14-2 run that pushed Boston ahead 31-14 at the 2:27 mark of the quarter.
Jayson Tatum initiated the run with back-to-back assists, first to Jaylen Brown for a running layup, and next to Daniel Theis for a 3-pointer. Brown then canned a ridiculous, contested fadeaway to cap a 7-0 spurt.
Following a runner from Chicago’s Ayo Dosunmu, the C’s then strung together another 7-0 run to extend their lead. Al Horford connected with Theis for an uncontested dunk, Marcus Smart canned a triple off a pass from Brown, and then Brown ended the run with another driving layup.
Boston eventually pulled ahead by as many as 27 points and maintained a lead of at least 20 for nearly the entirety of the second half before logging its 50th victory of the season.
Key Player
Shoutout to Al Horford, who’s inching his way into Playoff Al territory as the postseason looms.
Horford logged his 15th double-double of the season Wednesday night by compiling 17 points and 10 rebounds. Those boards tied Jayson Tatum for the top total in the game.
Horford was literally perfect shooting the basketball, as he drained all seven of his shots, which included a 3-for-3 performance from long range. He was the only player in the game who didn’t miss a shot while attempting more than one field goal.
Beyond the double-double, Horford also contributed in a big way at the defensive end. He grabbed two steals and blocked a shot during his nearly 30 minutes of action while helping Boston to limit Chicago to just 94 points on 43.8 percent shooting.
Box Score Nuggets
- Boston made 17 3-pointers, while Chicago made only seven.
- Al Horford (17 points, 10 rebounds) and Jayson Tatum (16 points, 10 rebounds) each logged double-doubles.
- No Chicago player scored more than 16 points.
- Jaylen Brown scored a game-high 25 points.
- The Celtics assisted on 29 of their 43 made shots.
- Brown grabbed a game-high four steals.
- Tatum dished out a game-high eight assists, falling just two shy of a triple-double.
- No Bulls player scored more than 16 points, grabbed more than seven rebounds, or dished out more than five assists.
- All five of Boston's starters finished with a plus/minus rating of at least plus-19.
- Nine Celtics made at least one 3-pointer, let by three each from Horford, Brown and Payton Pritchard.
- Daniel Theis totaled 15 points and six rebounds.
- The C's outscored Chicago 16-6 in fast break points.
Quote of the Night
"I feel like he's a very smart player. We understand each other. We're just trying to figure out how we can help our team."
Al Horford on teaming up with Daniel Theis in the frontcourt
