Key Moment

Another game, another coast-to-coast win. The Boston Celtics are making this a regular occurrence.

Boston controlled Wednesday’s matchup with the Chicago Bulls from the opening tip, pulling ahead 5-0 out of the gates and never looking back. The C’s pulled ahead by as many as 17 during the opening frame before coasting to a breezy 117-94 win.

A true team effort blew the game open during the latter half of the first period. Three Celtics scored and three Celtics logged an assist during a 14-2 run that pushed Boston ahead 31-14 at the 2:27 mark of the quarter.

Jayson Tatum initiated the run with back-to-back assists, first to Jaylen Brown for a running layup, and next to Daniel Theis for a 3-pointer. Brown then canned a ridiculous, contested fadeaway to cap a 7-0 spurt.

Following a runner from Chicago’s Ayo Dosunmu, the C’s then strung together another 7-0 run to extend their lead. Al Horford connected with Theis for an uncontested dunk, Marcus Smart canned a triple off a pass from Brown, and then Brown ended the run with another driving layup.

Boston eventually pulled ahead by as many as 27 points and maintained a lead of at least 20 for nearly the entirety of the second half before logging its 50th victory of the season.