Key Moment

You had the feeling Sunday afternoon that the Celtics were going to down Washington in runaway fashion. That feeling came to fruition at the start of the second half.

Boston used a 10-0 run from the 10:55 mark of the third quarter to the 8:58 mark to double its lead from 10 up to 20. And there was no turning back from there.

The Celtics continued to pour it on for the remainder of the afternoon before polishing off a 144-102 victory. They led by as many as 43 points while shooting the lights out from everywhere on the floor.

Four of Boston’s players combined to stitch together the game-changing, 10-0 run. Marcus Smart got the ball rolling with a driving layup before Jaylen Brown got in on the action with a cutting, and-one layup. He scored the bucket off a pass from Al Horford.

Brown then shared the love by dishing an assist to Daniel Theis for a layup to make it a 7-0 run. And 53 seconds later, Horford capped the spurt with a 3-pointer off of an assist from Jayson Tatum.

Eight of the 10 points during the run were scored off of an assist, which speaks to the level of ball movement with which the Celtics played Sunday afternoon. They finished the contest with a season-high 39 assists on 56 made baskets.