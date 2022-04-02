Key Moment

With the Indiana Pacers in town Friday night, it was only fitting that the Boston Celtics played the role of the pace car throughout their matchup. Boston never trailed, but also never led by more than 10 points, as it stayed just enough in front of the Pacers to come away with a 128-123 win at TD Garden.

As the final lap approached late in the fourth quarter, Boston maintained its distance by matching Indiana shot for shot. The Pacers came within two points at the 5:31 mark, but Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown provided Boston with five straight points on a layup and an and-one jumper to extend its lead to 119-112.

Indiana cut the deficit back to three with 1:26 remaining, but Brown and Tatum helped the Celtics keep their distance yet again, as JB hit another pull-up jumper, and JT all but hammered the nail in the coffin with a cutting dunk at the 39-second mark.

Oshae Brissett gave his Pacers one last hope four seconds later by knocking down a last-ditch 3-pointer. However, Derrick White shut out Indy's light, responding right away with a driving layup for the game's final bucket.