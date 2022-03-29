Key Moment

Pascal Siakam has had his struggles against the Boston Celtics in recent years. Those struggles did not continue Monday night in Toronto.

Siakam scored a game-high 40 points against a depleted Boston team that was missing four of its starters. Those 40 points included the most important four of the night. He dropped in two straight shots from inside the paint to turn a one-point deficit into a three-point lead for Toronto with 1:52 left in overtime.

The first bucket was a complete gift. Siakam had just missed a shot, and as Grant Williams soared in for the rebound, the ball slipped out of his hands and right into Siakam’s in front of the basket. He dropped it in, uncontested, to give Toronto a one-point lead.

Derrick White then missed a driving layup in transition and Siakam was there to grab the rebound. He took the ball in the opposite direction and caught White, who is far undersized compared to Siakam, on a cross-match and went right at him for another bucket.

Those points wound up being the deciding points on the night. Boston was only able to muster up two free throws over the final 1:51 of the game, which allowed Siakam and the Raptors to sneak out with a 115-112 victory.