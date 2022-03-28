Key Moment
Key Player
Box Score Nuggets
Quote of the Night
Key Moment
Elite teams throw and land knockout punches that erase all hope from their opponents’ soul.
The Boston Celtics are elite, and they knocked the Timberwolves out late in the first half of Sunday’s tilt at TD Garden.
Boston put together a 15-3 run during the latter stages of the first half to pull ahead by 25 points with 14.5 seconds left on the clock. The lead stood at 23 points as the two teams entered the break.
Minnesota never regained its balance the rest of the night as the Celtics eventually pulled ahead by 28 and maintained a double-digit lead the rest of the night before completing a 134-112 victory. That run to end the first half propelled Boston to a victory, and it immediately followed a brief moment during which Minnesota had regained a bit of life.
The Timberwolves had fallen behind by 18 points but rattled off five straight over a span of just 23 seconds to cut their deficit down to 13. Those five points seemed to cut into Boston’s momentum while providing the Wolves with a glimmer of hope.
That hope, however, was immediately erased by Boston’s burst of scoring and dominant defense. That was a knockout punch by the C’s, one that ended this game in the second quarter.
Key Player
So many stellar performances. Only one spot.
Tonight, our Key Player goes to Jaylen Brown.
Brown logged his ninth double-double of the season Sunday night while the Celtics demolished the visiting Timberwolves. He not only poured in 31 points to rank second in the game behind Jayson Tatum’s 34, but he also hauled in 10 rebounds to tie Robert Williams for the top mark in the game. While Brown did finish three points behind Tatum in the scoring column, Brown matched Tatum’s total for made field goals with 12 while attempting one fewer shot (20 to 21).
Brown shot efficiently from everywhere on the floor. He canned 12 of his 20 shots, three of his five 3-pointers, and all four of his free throws en route to his 15th game of at least 30 points this season. He rounded out his box score by dishing out two assists on the night.
Box Score Nuggets
- Jayson Tatum (34 points) and Jaylen Brown (31 points) each broke the 30-point barrier.
- Brown and Robert Williams each grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the game.
- Boston led from start to finish and pulled ahead by as many as 28 points.
- Both teams shot at least 50 percent from the field and at least 40 percent from 3-point range.
- Each team dished out at least 26 assists (Boston with 27, Minnesota with 26).
- Anthony Edwards led Minnesota with 24 points.
- Tatum was a plus-34 in the plus/minus category.
- The Celtics outscored Minnesota 19-8 in second-chance points.
- Boston put together a 50-40-90 night as a team after making 56.3 percent of its shots, 43.6 percent of its 3-pointers and 90.5 percent of its free throws.
- Marcus Smart dished out a game-high seven assists.
- Derrick White (15 points) and Payton Pritchard (11 points) each scored in double-figures off the bench.
- Boston made seven more free throws (19) than Minnesota attempted (12).
Quote of the Night
"The main thing that we've seen is consistency over the last few months over a lot of areas that we really targeted."
Ime Udoka on what has ignited our elite level of play
NEXT UP: