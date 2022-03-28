Key Moment

Elite teams throw and land knockout punches that erase all hope from their opponents’ soul.

The Boston Celtics are elite, and they knocked the Timberwolves out late in the first half of Sunday’s tilt at TD Garden.

Boston put together a 15-3 run during the latter stages of the first half to pull ahead by 25 points with 14.5 seconds left on the clock. The lead stood at 23 points as the two teams entered the break.

Minnesota never regained its balance the rest of the night as the Celtics eventually pulled ahead by 28 and maintained a double-digit lead the rest of the night before completing a 134-112 victory. That run to end the first half propelled Boston to a victory, and it immediately followed a brief moment during which Minnesota had regained a bit of life.

The Timberwolves had fallen behind by 18 points but rattled off five straight over a span of just 23 seconds to cut their deficit down to 13. Those five points seemed to cut into Boston’s momentum while providing the Wolves with a glimmer of hope.

That hope, however, was immediately erased by Boston’s burst of scoring and dominant defense. That was a knockout punch by the C’s, one that ended this game in the second quarter.