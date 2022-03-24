Key Moment
Key Moment
The Boston Celtics aren’t just beating teams. They’re annihilating teams. And they did so again Wednesday night at TD Garden.
Boston took a 6-5 lead at the 10:42 mark of the opening quarter and never looked back from there. It pulled ahead 10-5, and then 21-10, and then 39-21 during the first period to set the tone for the remainder of the night.
That opening quarter featured complete dominance by the Celtics at both ends of the court. They shot a blistering 78.9 percent from the field and made their first 10 shots of the night. They did not miss a shot from the field until the 4:05 mark of the frame.
At the other end, they put the clamps down on Utah. The Jazz were only able to muster up 24 points on 40 percent shooting, all while being forced into committing four turnovers.
This game turned into a laugher for the remainder of the night. Boston pulled ahead by as many as 32 points, and its victory was never in doubt before it completed a 125-97 triumph.
Key Player
There’s been a lot of debate recently about Robert Williams’ candidacy for an All-Defensive selection, especially given that All-NBA center and three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert is entrenched on the team.
Well, Wednesday night, Williams went head-to-head with Gobert and outperformed him at both ends of the court.
Williams stuffed the stat sheet with 12 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, two steals and a game-high four blocked shots against Utah. He shot 85.7 percent from the field while logging his team-leading 24th double-double of the season.
Meanwhile, Williams played an important role in keeping Gobert under wraps at both ends of the court. Gobert logged only 14 points while making only four shots on the night on six attempts. He added in 11 rebounds, one assist, one steal and zero blocked shots.
That’s right – Williams logged nearly an identical double-double while shooting at a higher rate and outperforming Gobert in assists, steals and blocked shots. All in six fewer minutes of action. Williams, in fact, far outperformed Utah’s entire team when it came to blocked shots, as his total of four swats was three more than the Jazz tallied overall.
Box Score Nuggets
- Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum both scored 26 points and grabbed three rebounds.
- Marcus Smart dished out a game-high and career-high 13 assists.
- Boston made 11 more 3-pointers than Utah (19) while attempting the same amount of long-distance shots (36).
- Donovan Mitchell led the game with 37 points.
- The Celtics shot 59.5 percent from the field and 52.8 percent from long distance.
- Robert Williams blocked four shots - three more than Utah's entire team.
- Daniel Theis and Payton Pritchard each scored 11 points off the bench for the Celtics.
- The Celtics dished out a season-high 37 assists.
- Boston's largest lead was 32 points, while Utah's was two points.
- The Celtics forced Utah into more turnovers (14) than they allowed assists (13).
- Boston's bench outscored Utah's 47-20.
Quote of the Night
"The struggles that we went through early on is the reason why we're succeeding so much now."
Marcus Smart on Boston's high level of play
