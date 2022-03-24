Key Moment

The Boston Celtics aren’t just beating teams. They’re annihilating teams. And they did so again Wednesday night at TD Garden.

Boston took a 6-5 lead at the 10:42 mark of the opening quarter and never looked back from there. It pulled ahead 10-5, and then 21-10, and then 39-21 during the first period to set the tone for the remainder of the night.

That opening quarter featured complete dominance by the Celtics at both ends of the court. They shot a blistering 78.9 percent from the field and made their first 10 shots of the night. They did not miss a shot from the field until the 4:05 mark of the frame.

At the other end, they put the clamps down on Utah. The Jazz were only able to muster up 24 points on 40 percent shooting, all while being forced into committing four turnovers.

This game turned into a laugher for the remainder of the night. Boston pulled ahead by as many as 32 points, and its victory was never in doubt before it completed a 125-97 triumph.