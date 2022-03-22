Key Moment

Kendrick Perkins joined the NBC Sports Boston telecast Monday night and wondered aloud about whether the Celtics coaching staff told the team before the game, “It’s all about us, and not who we’re playing against.”

The reason he pondered that thought is because the Celtics came out and played against a 20-51 Oklahoma City team as if they were taking on one of the league’s title contenders.

Boston, playing the final game of its four-game road trip and on the second night of a back-to-back, played from ahead for the final 47:14 of the contest en route to a 132-123 win. The C’s pulled ahead for good when Jaylen Brown canned a turnaround, and-one jumper to make it 5-3 following his free throw. They went on to score 11 straight points, including Brown’s conventional three-point play, to pull ahead by 13 at the 9:49 mark of the opening quarter.

Following Brown’s three points, Grant Williams put home a cutting layup off a dish from Al Horford, and then Jayson Tatum and Williams canned back-to-back triples to make it 13-3. Boston’s lead expanded to as many as 17 points during the first quarter, and to as many as 26 during the game.

That run stood as a first-round knockout for Boston, as its lead remained in double-digits for nearly the entirety of the remainder of the contest. Oklahoma City made a fluke run during the final minutes of the contest, but the Celtics’ victory was never truly in jeopardy.