Key Moment
Key Player
Box Score Nuggets
Quote of the Night
Key Moment
Boy oh boy, are the Boston Celtics good.
They aren’t just beating teams; they’re annihilating teams, and that’s exactly what they did Sunday night in Denver.
Boston strung together a game-changing, 28-5 run during the latter half of the second quarter that blew the game open and pushed them toward their eighth win in their last nine games.
The Celtics required only six and a half minutes to put the run together, thanks to a combination of dominant defense and explosive offense. Boston’s swarming defense held Denver to 2-for-17 shooting during the run, including two blocks from Robert Williams that led to two 3-pointers at the other end of the court.
During the run, Boston made six shots from long distance in total, which included a stretch of five of their made baskets in a row over a span of three minutes. That stretch, which culminated with back-to-back-to-back triples from Jayson Tatum (twice) and Payton Pritchard (once), put this game away.
Boston led 68-41 with 33.6 seconds left in the first half following Pritchard’s run-completing 3. Its lead eventually swelled to 28 points as the Celtics coasted to a 124-104 victory.
Key Player
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown each broke the 30-point barrier Sunday night, marking the second consecutive game during which they accomplished the feat. During this game, however, Tatum put together the more impressive all-around performance.
In addition to his 30 points, which tied Brown for the game’s top mark, Tatum also contributed six rebounds while tying Marcus Smart for the game high in assists with seven. He also grabbed one steal during his nearly 33 minutes of action.
Tatum shot 11-for-17 from the field, 6-for-10 from long range, and made both of his free throws during the contest. He has now shot at least 64 percent from the field and at least 60 percent from 3-point range during consecutive games.
Box Score Nuggets
- Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown each scored 30 points, while no member of the Nuggets scored more than 23.
- Boston limited Nikola Jokic to just four assists, which tied for his third-lowest total this season.
- The C's dished out 29 assists, led by seven from both Marcus Smart and Tatum.
- Robert Williams logged game highs of nine rebounds and two blocked shots.
- Denver shot just 40.2 percent from the field.
- Payton Pritchard scored a game-best 17 points off the bench while shooting 5-for-5 from long distance. He's now shooting 40 percent from long distance on the season.
- Boston led by as many as 28 points.
- The two teams combined to commit only 18 turnovers (eight by Boston, 10 by Denver).
- Boston shot 57.3 percent from the field, 47.5 percent from long distance and 100 percent from the free-throw line.
- Jokic led the Nuggets in points (23), rebounds (eight) and assists (four).
- All 10 Nuggets players who logged more than seven minutes of action finished with a negative plus/minus rating.
Quote of the Night
"Those two, being the new guys, just trying to find them minutes, trying to find them longer stretches, take a look at them in different lineups, and they’ve been great this whole road trip."
Ime Udoka on Derrick White and Daniel Theis
