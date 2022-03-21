Key Moment

Boy oh boy, are the Boston Celtics good.

They aren’t just beating teams; they’re annihilating teams, and that’s exactly what they did Sunday night in Denver.

Boston strung together a game-changing, 28-5 run during the latter half of the second quarter that blew the game open and pushed them toward their eighth win in their last nine games.

The Celtics required only six and a half minutes to put the run together, thanks to a combination of dominant defense and explosive offense. Boston’s swarming defense held Denver to 2-for-17 shooting during the run, including two blocks from Robert Williams that led to two 3-pointers at the other end of the court.

During the run, Boston made six shots from long distance in total, which included a stretch of five of their made baskets in a row over a span of three minutes. That stretch, which culminated with back-to-back-to-back triples from Jayson Tatum (twice) and Payton Pritchard (once), put this game away.

Boston led 68-41 with 33.6 seconds left in the first half following Pritchard’s run-completing 3. Its lead eventually swelled to 28 points as the Celtics coasted to a 124-104 victory.