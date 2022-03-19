Key Moment
Key Player
Box Score Nuggets
Quote of the Night
Key Moment
The Boston Celtics have played two games against the Kings this season. Sacramento has spent virtually all of those two contests knowing it was heading toward losses.
Nearly two months after Boston demolished the Kings by 53 points, the Celtics controlled yet another meeting between the two teams Friday night in Sacramento. Boston led 11-0 out of the gates, and after a brief Kings run that tied the game up at 18-18, the C’s turned on the jets.
Boston finished the first quarter on a 14-8 run to carry a 32-26 lead into the second period. They then opened up the next frame on an 11-2 run to push their lead up to 43-28 at the 8:27 mark. Boston controlled the matchup from that moment on, never allowing its lead to dip below nine points while pulling ahead by as many as 29. The Celtics finished with a 126-97 win, marking their seventh victory in their last eight games.
Key Player
Jaylen Brown looked like himself Friday night for the first time in a couple of weeks.
Brown hit the 30-point barrier Friday night for the first time in more than a month by dropping a 30-piece on the Kings. The last time Brown scored at least 30 was back on February 16 – the last game before the All-Star break – when he scored 31 against the Detroit Pistons.
He made 11 of his 18 shots Friday night, including eight that were scored from inside the paint. He was in attack mode from the opening jump, which set the tone for his breakout performance. He also canned three of his five 3-pointers.
To round out his box score, the explosive wing also added in three rebounds and two steals on the night.
Box Score Nuggets
- Jayson Tatum (32 points) and Jaylen Brown (30 points) each broke the 30-point barrier.
- Domantas Sabonis was the only player in the game to grab more than nine rebounds, and he grabbed a whopping 20.
- Sabonis also scored a team-high 30 points for Sacramento.
- Marcus Smart grabbed a game-high four steals, which fell just one shy of Sacramento's team total.
- Boston assisted on 33 of its 46 made baskets.
- Seven Celtics shot at least 40 percent from 3-point range during the contest.
- Boston led from start to finish.
- Marcus Smart, Payton Pritchard and Sacramento's Donte DiVincenzo tied for the game high in assists with eight apiece
- The C's shot a scorching 56.1 percent from the field and 55 percent from long range.
- Sacramento shot just 41.8 percent from the field and 36.1 percent from long range.
- Pritchard led all reserves with 14 points. He made all four of his 3s.
Quote of the Night
"At the end of the day, I’m a basketball player. So you could put me anywhere on the court and I’m gonna try to make something happen."
Payton Pritchard on his hot shooting since the trade deadline
NEXT UP: