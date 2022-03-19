Key Moment

The Boston Celtics have played two games against the Kings this season. Sacramento has spent virtually all of those two contests knowing it was heading toward losses.

Nearly two months after Boston demolished the Kings by 53 points, the Celtics controlled yet another meeting between the two teams Friday night in Sacramento. Boston led 11-0 out of the gates, and after a brief Kings run that tied the game up at 18-18, the C’s turned on the jets.

Boston finished the first quarter on a 14-8 run to carry a 32-26 lead into the second period. They then opened up the next frame on an 11-2 run to push their lead up to 43-28 at the 8:27 mark. Boston controlled the matchup from that moment on, never allowing its lead to dip below nine points while pulling ahead by as many as 29. The Celtics finished with a 126-97 win, marking their seventh victory in their last eight games.