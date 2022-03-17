Key Moment
The Golden State Warriors entered the fourth quarter on a 26-12 run against the Boston Celtics Wednesday night at Chase Center, cutting what had been a 24-point deficit down to 10. However, Boston managed to stop the home team’s momentum largely thanks to a scoring burst from Payton Pritchard.
The second-year point guard hadn’t logged a single point through the first three quarters before dropping 10 into the scoring column in the final frame. Eight of those points came during a four-minute span near the start of the quarter, which helped to keep the streaking Warriors at Bay.
Pritchard’s first bucket was a mid-range jumper from the left corner, and once he saw the ball find the bottom of the net, he was off and running. He then canned a pair of 3-pointers from the left corner and the left wing, the last of which put the C’s up 89-76 with 6:47 remaining.
That little push was all Boston needed to keep its distance in the scoring column, as the red-hot Warriors couldn’t close the gap once Pritchard got going. After killing Golden State’s momentum, the C’s ran away in the final half-quarter, coasting to a 110-88 win.
The Jays led the Celtics in scoring with 26-points apiece, but it was Marcus Smart who made the biggest impact in Wednesday night’s win.
The veteran point guard was by far Boston’s most efficient offensive player, as he scored 20 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the field, including a 4-for-7 clip from 3-point range. He also dished out a game-leading eight assists, which was double the next-highest individual total in the game.
On top of his offense, Smart was also stellar on the defensive end, as he helped to limit Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson to a combined 21 points on 9-of-28 shooting. He had his fingerprints all over the win on both sides of the ball.
- Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum led the C's in the scoring column with 26 points apiece.
- Jordan Poole scored a game-high 29 points, including 27 in the second half.
- Boston held Golden State to a 22.9 percent clip from 3-point range.
- Marcus Smart dished out twice as many assists as any other player with eight.
- The Celtics had a 53-38 advantage on the glass.
- Rob Williams blocked four shots, equalling Golden State's total as a team.
- Payton Pritchard scored all 10 of his points in the fourth quarter.
- Both benches recorded 24 points.
- The Celtics had a 40-30 scoring advantage inside the paint.
- Brown was a game-best plus-26 in 26 minutes of action.
I just continue to let my game do the talking for itself. My game is telling everybody that I told you so.
Marcus Smart
