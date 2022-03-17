Key Moment

The Golden State Warriors entered the fourth quarter on a 26-12 run against the Boston Celtics Wednesday night at Chase Center, cutting what had been a 24-point deficit down to 10. However, Boston managed to stop the home team’s momentum largely thanks to a scoring burst from Payton Pritchard.

The second-year point guard hadn’t logged a single point through the first three quarters before dropping 10 into the scoring column in the final frame. Eight of those points came during a four-minute span near the start of the quarter, which helped to keep the streaking Warriors at Bay.

Pritchard’s first bucket was a mid-range jumper from the left corner, and once he saw the ball find the bottom of the net, he was off and running. He then canned a pair of 3-pointers from the left corner and the left wing, the last of which put the C’s up 89-76 with 6:47 remaining.

That little push was all Boston needed to keep its distance in the scoring column, as the red-hot Warriors couldn’t close the gap once Pritchard got going. After killing Golden State’s momentum, the C’s ran away in the final half-quarter, coasting to a 110-88 win.