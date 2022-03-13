Key Moment

Sunday’s matinee matchup between the Celtics and the Mavericks went down to the final minute. Dallas just happened to be the team that made the big play to pull off the W.

The Mavericks took control of the ball with 28.4 seconds left with the score tied up at 92-92 after Jayson Tatum misfired on a catch-and-shoot jumper from the right elbow. Unsurprisingly, the ball went into the hands of Luka Doncic, and unsurprisingly, he made the right play.

Doncic drove to the basket and attracted a crowd before kicking out to one of his newest teammates, Spencer Dinwiddie, who was stationed on the right wing. Dinwiddie caught the ball and, without hesitating, fired up a shot that swished through the basket with 11.6 seconds left on the clock.

Boston called for a timeout but was unable to connect on a game-tying shot during the final seconds of the contest, allowing Dallas to sneak out with a 95-92 victory.