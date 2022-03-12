Key Moment

Ime Udoka called a timeout with 58.7 seconds left in the third quarter of Friday night’s matchup with the Detroit Pistons. Then the game changed. It was that simple.

Boston scored the game’s next 11 points, including the final four of the of the third period, and the first seven of the fourth to take control of the contest. That spurt provided the Celtics with a 99-90 lead with 9:44 left in the game and forced Detroit into taking what it hoped to be a momentum-stopping timeout.

That hope was fruitless.

The Celtics maintained a lead for the remainder of the contest. In fact, that advantage never dropped below five the rest of the way, and it rose to as many as 18 before Boston closed out a 114-103 win.

Jayson Tatum got the game-changing run started after Udoka’s timeout by putting home a jumper off a pass from Marcus Smart. Derrick White then dropped in a layup to close out the third quarter’s scoring.

Tatum and Horford then combined to score the first seven points of the final period. Tatum grabbed a steal and went coast-to-coast for an impressive, and-one finish before finding Horford for a layup 38 seconds later. Horford closed out the run with yet another layup, off yet another assist from Tatum.

All in all, Tatum scored or assisted on nine of Boston’s 11 points during the run to fuel Boston’s surge.