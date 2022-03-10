Key Moment

The Boston Celtics took control of this game when the Charlotte Hornets lost their collective mind.

Charlotte literally gifted the Celtics five key points during the final 13.2 seconds of the third quarter of Wednesday night’s matchup. Those five points changed the game and turned what was a four-point lead for Boston into a nine-point lead. The C’s only added to their advantage from that moment on.

All five points during the brief-yet-critical run were scored from the free-throw line, and that was thanks to three mindless fouls committed by the Hornets.

First, Montrezl Harrell committed a most obvious foul on Daniel Theis by grabbing and holding onto Theis’ jersey as Theis headed in the opposite direction from him. Theis’ jersey stretched out a good foot, which prompted a whistle, which prompted two makes at the strip by the Celtics big man.

Next, after LaMelo Ball misfired on a 3-pointer with 1.5 seconds left in the quarter, Kelly Oubre Jr. inexplicably fouled Jayson Tatum as Tatum grabbed the rebound and transitioned toward midcourt for a desperation heave. To compound the poor decision, Oubre Jr. was also whistled for a technical foul after the fact. Tatum converted on all three free throws to make it an 87-78 game.

Boston cruised from that point on by scoring the first 11 points of the fourth quarter as well to pull ahead by 20 points. The lead never dropped below 14 the rest of the way before the Celtics closed out a 115-101 win.