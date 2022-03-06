Key Moment

Jaylen Brown came back from a right ankle sprain and scored five straight points during the final minute to seal Boston’s 126-120 win over the visiting Nets Sunday afternoon.

The first three points arrived with 39.4 seconds left and they came via a critical 3-pointer from the right corner. Kevin Durant had just drained a pullup jumper for Brooklyn to make it a 118-115 game, and at the other end of the court, Brown and the Celtics displayed ideal patience in seeking out their next shot.

With three seconds left on the shot clock, Marcus Smart swung the ball to the corner to Brown, who quickly identified Brooklyn guard Goran Dragic closing out on him in a hurry. Brown threw a shot fake, sending Dragic past him and into the first row of the stands. He then fired away and drilled the triple to double Boston’s lead up to six.

Durant then missed a 3-pointer of his own at the other end of the court, and Brown grabbed the board. He was fouled and sent to the free-throw line, where he drained both attempts to give Boston a 123-115 lead with just 31.3 seconds left on the clock.

The Celtics maintained a lead of two possessions or more the rest of the way before closing out their third straight win and 14th overall in their last 16 games.