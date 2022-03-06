Key Moment
Jaylen Brown came back from a right ankle sprain and scored five straight points during the final minute to seal Boston’s 126-120 win over the visiting Nets Sunday afternoon.
The first three points arrived with 39.4 seconds left and they came via a critical 3-pointer from the right corner. Kevin Durant had just drained a pullup jumper for Brooklyn to make it a 118-115 game, and at the other end of the court, Brown and the Celtics displayed ideal patience in seeking out their next shot.
With three seconds left on the shot clock, Marcus Smart swung the ball to the corner to Brown, who quickly identified Brooklyn guard Goran Dragic closing out on him in a hurry. Brown threw a shot fake, sending Dragic past him and into the first row of the stands. He then fired away and drilled the triple to double Boston’s lead up to six.
Durant then missed a 3-pointer of his own at the other end of the court, and Brown grabbed the board. He was fouled and sent to the free-throw line, where he drained both attempts to give Boston a 123-115 lead with just 31.3 seconds left on the clock.
The Celtics maintained a lead of two possessions or more the rest of the way before closing out their third straight win and 14th overall in their last 16 games.
Key Player
Ime Udoka told Jayson Tatum earlier this season not to take a back seat to anyone, on any night. Tatum has heeded that advice, including Sunday afternoon as he took on one of the greatest players to ever touch a basketball, Kevin Durant.
Tatum outdueled Durant throughout a playoff-type basketball game at TD Garden, dropping a season-high 54 points on the Nets while Durant scored 37. Tatum was exceptional shooting the basketball, as he canned 16 of his 30 of his shots overall, eight of his 15 3-pointers, and 14 of his 17 free throws to total up his 54 points.
There wasn’t a whole lot else in his box score, as he added in five rebounds and three assists, but he didn’t need to do much else given that incredible scoring performance. What an effort from Tatum, who clearly isn’t interested in taking a back seat to anyone.
Box Score Nuggets
- Jayson Tatum scored a season-high and game-high 54 points while committing only one turnover.
- Kevin Durant scored 37 points to lead Brooklyn.
- Brooklyn made five more shots than Boston, but the Celtics made 11 more free throws than the Nets.
- No player in the game grabbed more than seven rebounds.
- Marcus Smart dished out a game-high nine assists.
- Boston outscored Brooklyn 21-7 in fast break points.
- LaMarcus Aldridge led all reserves with 14 points.
- Jaylen Brown scored 21 points during his return from an ankle injury. He also dished out five assists and grabbed four rebounds.
- Both teams shot at least 44.4 percent from long distance.
- Each team led by at least eight points, but by no more than nine points.
- Boston's entire team combined to commit only 10 turnovers, while Durant committed seven by himself.
Quote of the Night
"He can do it all on the court."
Al Horford on Jayson Tatum
