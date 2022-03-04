Key Moment

Not many teams have been able to take down the Memphis Grizzlies since late November. Only seven, to be exact.

Well, as many learned Thursday night, not many teams are as great as the Boston Celtics.

The streaking Celtics reigned supreme in front of a national audience by controlling the Grizzlies from start to finish en route to a 120-107 victory over Memphis. Boston led for the final 45:49 of the game and put the Grizzlies away with a knockout punch early in the fourth quarter.

The Celtics responded to Memphis pulling within seven by rattling off a 13-3 run in less than three minutes of action. That run provided them with a commanding 101-84 lead, and their advantage never dropped below nine from that point on.

The key to the run, as always, was defense. But what also stood out during this stretch was Boston’s passing.

The Celtics assisted on all six baskets during the run, including four which were scored inside the paint. Four Celtics accounted for the six assists, led by two from Al Horford.

Jayson Tatum was the main scorer for Boston during the run, and on the night overall. He accounted for eight of the 13 points during the spurt en route to 37 points overall.