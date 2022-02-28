Key Moment

The Boston Celtics suffered one of their only defensive hiccups of the 2022 calendar year Sunday evening, as they tied their most points allowed in a regulation game this season in a 128-107 loss to the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Indiana had control for nearly three quarters of the contest, capitalizing mainly on a 21-9 run that took place during the middle portion of the second frame.

Boston held its last lead at the 7:08 mark of the second before the Pacers took over.

Malcolm Brogdon got Indy going with a couple of driving buckets, and then Oshae Brissett buried the C’s with a trio of 3-pointers on three consecutive possessions. Buddy Hield capped off the run with another at the 2:49 mark, which put the Pacers up 59-48.

Boston would come within seven points of Indiana on a few separate occasions, but that was close as it would get for the remainder of the night, as the Pacers cruised to a convincing win.