Key Moment
Key Player
Box Score Nuggets
Quote of the Night
Key Moment
The Boston Celtics suffered one of their only defensive hiccups of the 2022 calendar year Sunday evening, as they tied their most points allowed in a regulation game this season in a 128-107 loss to the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Indiana had control for nearly three quarters of the contest, capitalizing mainly on a 21-9 run that took place during the middle portion of the second frame.
Boston held its last lead at the 7:08 mark of the second before the Pacers took over.
Malcolm Brogdon got Indy going with a couple of driving buckets, and then Oshae Brissett buried the C’s with a trio of 3-pointers on three consecutive possessions. Buddy Hield capped off the run with another at the 2:49 mark, which put the Pacers up 59-48.
Boston would come within seven points of Indiana on a few separate occasions, but that was close as it would get for the remainder of the night, as the Pacers cruised to a convincing win.
Key Player
Although Boston’s weekend back-to-back consisted of only one memorable team performance, it still got two excellent individual efforts out of Jaylen Brown.
After leading the C’s with a game-high 27 points during Saturday’s win over the Detroit Pistons, Brown turned another top-notch offensive effort Sunday with a team-high 42 points created.
Brown finished one shy of Jayson Tatum for the team lead in points with 23 and then created another 19 points off of his team-high eight assists. He was the most efficient shooter among all starters with a 10-of-16 effort from the field, which included an 8-of-11 clip from inside the 3-point arc.
JB also grabbed four rebounds and snagged one steal during his 35-plus minutes of action, though it wasn’t enough to carry the C’s to another win.
Box Score Nuggets
- Jayson Tatum (24 points) and Jaylen Brown (23 points) were responsible for 44.0 percent of Boston's scoring.
- Oshae Brissett scored a season-high 27 points for the Pacers.
- Brissett was one of four Pacers starters to reach the 20-point mark.
- Rob Williams logged his 21st double-double of the season with 10 points and a game-high 11 rebounds.
- The Pacers shot 51.5 percent (17-of-33) from 3-point range.
- Indiana made five more 3-pointers than Boston despite taking 10 fewer attempts.
- Payton Pritchard logged his second straight double-digit scoring effort with 14 points off the bench.
- Rob Williams (four) and Derrick White (three) combined for seven of Boston's nine blocks.
- The Pacers blocked five shots as a team.
- Both teams dished out 25 assists.
- Both teams shot 17-of-20 from the free-throw line.
- Al Horford recorded a DNP after playing 37 minutes the previous afternoon in Detroit.
Quote of the Night
We just have to refocus and kind of settle back in and have the starts that we had earlier in the streak.
Ime Udoka on the Celtics getting back into a rhythm after dropping just their second game in their last 11.
