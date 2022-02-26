Key Moment

Boston and Detroit were neck-and-neck for three-plus quarters of action Saturday afternoon, until midway through the final frame. That’s when the Pistons broke down while the Celtics kept firing, all the way to a 113-104 win at Little Caesars Arena.

Detroit collapsed after taking an 88-85 lead with 8:05 remaining in the fourth quarter, as they allowed Boston to go off on a 15-2 run over a span of less than two and a half minutes.

Payton Pritchard got the Celtics going, as he got a 3-pointer and finger-roll layup to fall. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum both connected once from long range as well, and Al Horford contributed with a mid-range jumper.

By the 5:17 mark, Boston was up 100-90, and Detroit was never able to pull within two possessions after that.