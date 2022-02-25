Key Moment
Key Player
Box Score Nuggets
Quote of the Night
Key Moment
Celtics fans fondly remember the team’s Feb. 8 blowout of the Nets in Brooklyn.
Well, Thursday night’s rematch at the Barclays Center was just as enjoyable, as it resulted in a runaway 129-106 win.
Boston again dominated the Nets from the opening tip, pulling ahead 5-0, then 8-2, and eventually 35-19 late in the first quarter. Just like that game a couple of weeks ago, the C’s had no interest in allowing Brooklyn to get back into contention for a win.
Boston’s lead remained at 12 or more points for the rest of the contest. The lead hovered in the 20s for the majority of the second half, maxing out at 29 points on three separate occasions.
The C’s set the tone early on by attacking the basket and carrying over their dominant defense from prior to the All-Star break. They scored their first five points on a cutting dunk from Al Horford, a free throw from Jaylen Brown, and an alley-oop dunk by Robert Williams.
Meanwhile, defensively, Boston forced the Nets into four misses on their first five attempts, plus a turnover, all within the first two-plus minutes of the game.
As the score would suggest, there was more where that came from. The C’s went on to score 54 points in the paint while limiting Brooklyn to 41.5 percent shooting on the night.
Key Player
Al Horford clocks into our Key Player section after logging his 11th double-double of the season Thursday night against Brooklyn.
Horford hauled in a game-high 13 rebounds while scoring 11 points to complete his double-double. He shot 5-for-10 from the field, including a perfect 4-for-4 performance from inside the 3-point arc.
The big man also got it done at the defensive end. He tied for the game's top mark with two blocked shots and also tied for the team lead in steals with two.
Boston outscored Brooklyn by 25 points while Horford was on the court. He logged nearly 32 minutes of action, which marks his third-highest minute total over the last month of basketball.
Box Score Nuggets
- Seven Celtics scored between 10 and 30 points, led by 30 from Jayson Tatum.
- All seven Celtics who scored in double-figures also finished with plus/minus ratings of at least plus-14.
- Each team dished out at least 25 assists, with Boston totaling 28, and Brooklyn notching 25.
- Seth Curry led Brooklyn with 22 points.
- Al Horford logged a double-double with 11 points and a game-high 13 rebounds.
- Boston led from start to finish, and pulled ahead by as many as 29 points.
- Marcus Smart shot 5-for-6 from long distance to account for all 15 of his points.
- Derrick White came off of Boston's bench to total 13 points, five rebounds, three assists and one steal.
- Boston scored at least 30 points during each of the four quarters.
- Fourteen players in the game made a free throw.
- The C's shot 54.1 percent from the field and 40.5 percent from 3-point range.
- Smart, Jaylen Brown and Brooklyn's James Johnson tied for the game high in assists with six apiece.
Quote of the Night
"It felt like we didn't come out rusty at all. Continued to do the things we'd done well going into the break, and that's a mentally-focused group right there that came out and executed and defended well."
Ime Udoka on his team's first performance after the All-Star break
NEXT UP: