Celtics fans fondly remember the team’s Feb. 8 blowout of the Nets in Brooklyn.

Well, Thursday night’s rematch at the Barclays Center was just as enjoyable, as it resulted in a runaway 129-106 win.

Boston again dominated the Nets from the opening tip, pulling ahead 5-0, then 8-2, and eventually 35-19 late in the first quarter. Just like that game a couple of weeks ago, the C’s had no interest in allowing Brooklyn to get back into contention for a win.

Boston’s lead remained at 12 or more points for the rest of the contest. The lead hovered in the 20s for the majority of the second half, maxing out at 29 points on three separate occasions.

The C’s set the tone early on by attacking the basket and carrying over their dominant defense from prior to the All-Star break. They scored their first five points on a cutting dunk from Al Horford, a free throw from Jaylen Brown, and an alley-oop dunk by Robert Williams.

Meanwhile, defensively, Boston forced the Nets into four misses on their first five attempts, plus a turnover, all within the first two-plus minutes of the game.

As the score would suggest, there was more where that came from. The C’s went on to score 54 points in the paint while limiting Brooklyn to 41.5 percent shooting on the night.