Key Moment
Boston’s final game before the All-Star break came down to the final shot of the night. That shot came off the hands of their lone All-Star, Jayson Tatum, and unfortunately for he and the C’s, it did not drop.
Trailing 112-111 with 6.9 seconds left on the clock, Boston went to Tatum for the game-winner. He went one-on-one with his defender, Jerami Grant, and produced a great look at the basket.
After four dribbles, a left-to-right crossover, and an in-and-out move with his right hand, Tatum pulled up from just outside the free-throw line and straightaway from the basket with 2.5 seconds left on the clock. His shot was basically uncontested, as he had completely lost Grant with the in-and-out move. The jumper, however, was just a big long and to the left, which allowed Detroit to escape with a one-point win.
The Pistons had scored the game winning points with 19.6 seconds left on the clock. Coincidentally, Grant was the player who drained the game-winner for Detroit. He went one-on-one with Tatum and spun into the lane to drop in a fadeaway over the outstretched arm of Tatum. Truthfully, Tatum couldn’t have defended the shot any better. Grant just made a difficult shot to win the game.
Key Player
Grant Williams isn’t asked to pour in big scoring nights, so when he has a night like he did Wednesday against Detroit, he deserves some love.
Williams continued to shoot the lights out from 3-point range by canning four of his seven attempts against the Pistons. That effort takes his season 3-point percentage up to 44.6 percent, which leads the Celtics and ranks second in the NBA among qualifying players.
That hot shooting from long distance fueled a 17-point performance from Williams during his spot start. He also added in three rebounds and three assists, and tied for the game high in blocks with two swats on the night.
Box Score Nuggets
- Three Pistons (Jerami Grant with 24, and Cade Cunningham and Saddiq Bey with 20 apiece) scored at least 20 points.
- Jaylen Brown led all scorers with 31 points.
- Bey led the game with 11 rebounds.
- No Celtics player grabbed more than seven boards.
- Detroit outrebounded Boston 47-30, including 18-2 at the offensive end.
- Al Horford led all players with seven assists.
- Grant Williams, Horford and Derrick White each blocked two shots, while Detroit's entire team blocked only one.
- Detroit's bench otuscored Boston's 31-13.
- Boston's 14 made free throws were one more than Detroit attempted on the night (13).
- White stuffed the stat sheet with nine points, six rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocked shots.
- Detroit outscored Boston 17-2 in second-chance points.
Quote of the Night
"Detroit played fantastic. I think we got their best shot tonight."
Jaylen Brown on the Detroit Pistons
