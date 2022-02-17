Key Moment

Boston’s final game before the All-Star break came down to the final shot of the night. That shot came off the hands of their lone All-Star, Jayson Tatum, and unfortunately for he and the C’s, it did not drop.

Trailing 112-111 with 6.9 seconds left on the clock, Boston went to Tatum for the game-winner. He went one-on-one with his defender, Jerami Grant, and produced a great look at the basket.

After four dribbles, a left-to-right crossover, and an in-and-out move with his right hand, Tatum pulled up from just outside the free-throw line and straightaway from the basket with 2.5 seconds left on the clock. His shot was basically uncontested, as he had completely lost Grant with the in-and-out move. The jumper, however, was just a big long and to the left, which allowed Detroit to escape with a one-point win.

The Pistons had scored the game winning points with 19.6 seconds left on the clock. Coincidentally, Grant was the player who drained the game-winner for Detroit. He went one-on-one with Tatum and spun into the lane to drop in a fadeaway over the outstretched arm of Tatum. Truthfully, Tatum couldn’t have defended the shot any better. Grant just made a difficult shot to win the game.