An onslaught from the opening tip. That’s what occurred Tuesday night in Philadelphia, as the Boston Celtics embarrassed their hosts en route to a 135-87 victory.

Boston was in complete control from the game for the entirety of the game’s 48 minutes. The C’s scored seven straight to open the game and led 11-2 after less than three minutes. The game was over from that point on.

Jaylen Brown and Grant Williams combined for those first seven points of the game. Brown, who erupted for 26 points during the first half, caught fire immediately by canning a jumper on the first possession of the night. Williams then canned a 3-pointer on the next possession before Brown closed out the 7-0 run with another jumper.

Philadelphia got on the board with a jumper from Tobias Harris at the 9:38 mark, but then Brown scored the game’s next four points to make it 11-2 Celtics. Boston went on to pull ahead by 12 points during the first quarter before blowing the game open during the second frame. The C’s led 69-42 at halftime and widened their advantage to as many as a whopping 51 points during the fourth quarter while cruising to their ninth straight win.