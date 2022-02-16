Key Moment
An onslaught from the opening tip. That’s what occurred Tuesday night in Philadelphia, as the Boston Celtics embarrassed their hosts en route to a 135-87 victory.
Boston was in complete control from the game for the entirety of the game’s 48 minutes. The C’s scored seven straight to open the game and led 11-2 after less than three minutes. The game was over from that point on.
Jaylen Brown and Grant Williams combined for those first seven points of the game. Brown, who erupted for 26 points during the first half, caught fire immediately by canning a jumper on the first possession of the night. Williams then canned a 3-pointer on the next possession before Brown closed out the 7-0 run with another jumper.
Philadelphia got on the board with a jumper from Tobias Harris at the 9:38 mark, but then Brown scored the game’s next four points to make it 11-2 Celtics. Boston went on to pull ahead by 12 points during the first quarter before blowing the game open during the second frame. The C’s led 69-42 at halftime and widened their advantage to as many as a whopping 51 points during the fourth quarter while cruising to their ninth straight win.
Key Player
The Jays were dominant, together, Tuesday night in Philadelphia. As such, they earned another rare berth into our Key Player section as a couple.
Jaylen Brown came out of the gates on fire, scoring 26 of his 29 points during the first half alone. He finished the night with eight rebounds and three assists as well, while shooting 10-for-17 from the field.
Tatum, meanwhile, fell one point shy of Brown’s scoring total by logging 28 of his own. He did, however, surpass Brown in the rebounding department with a game-high 12 boards. Tatum also tied for the game high in assists with six, while adding in two blocked shots.
Boston was unstoppable while their star duo was on the floor. It outscored Philly by 32 points during Brown’s 29:01 of playing time., and by 34 points during Tatum’s 29:35 of action.
Box Score Nuggets
- Boston's bench combined to score 53 points, while Philadelphia's starters combined to score only 40.
- Jaylen Brown (29 points) and Jayson Tatum (28 points) outscored Philadelphia's starters 57-40. .
- Boston held Philly to just 28.8 percent shooting.
- Aaron Nesmith came off of Boston's bench to score a career-high 18 points.
- The Celtics set a new franchise record with 25 made 3-pointers.
- Joel Embiid led the Sixers in all three major categories, with 19 points, nine rebounds and six assists.
- Embiid scored 13 of his 19 points at the free-throw line.
- The Celtics led from start to finish and pulled ahead by as many as 51 points.
- Payton Pritchard dished out a game-high seven assists during only 19-plus minutes of action.
- Daniel Theis blocked a game-high four shots - double the amount of Philadelphia's team total.
- Five Celtics combined to block 10 shots.
- Boston dished out 28 assists.
Quote of the Night
"Yes."
Ime Udoka on if he was able to take in the silence of Philadelphia's crowd
