Key Moment
Key Player
Box Score Nuggets
Quote of the Night
Key Moment
After sputtering through the first half of Sunday’s matchup with the Hawks, Boston’s offense finally caught a rhythm at the start of the third quarter. That rhythm carried on the rest of the afternoon, allowing the C’s to secure a 105-95 victory over Atlanta.
Boston scored the first 10 points of the second half to tie the game up at 55-55, and it required only one minute and 43 seconds of action to do so.
Marcus Smart’s passing, combined with long-range shooting, helped to open up the floodgates for Boston’s offense. Smart first found Al Horford for an open 3-pointer to begin the half, and then he found Jayson Tatum for another triple just 26 seconds later. Tatum and Jaylen Brown then closed out the quick spurt with driving layups to even the score up.
The Celtics went on to outscore Atlanta 60-40 during the second half while shooting an impressive 47.5 percent from the field and 38.9 percent from long distance. This is after they scored just 45 points on 37.8 percent shooting from the field during the first half.
Key Player
Jayson Tatum had scored just six points with 4:29 remaining in Sunday’s first half. By the end of the night, he had poured in a game-high 38.
Tatum began to heat up late in the first half by scoring seven straight Celtics points over the course of just a minute and a half of playing time. He eventually caught fire during the second half, scoring 16 points during the third quarter alone, and another nine during the fourth quarter.
The three-time All-Star wing added in 10 rebounds to account for his 16th double-double of the season. He now has five double-doubles that included at least 30 points this season. Tatum rounded out the offensive side of his box score with three assists.
At the other end of the floor, Tatum was just as impactful. He tied for the game high in blocks with two, and also grabbed a steal. He is certainly making a push to be chosen to an NBA All-Defensive team this season.
Box Score Nuggets
- Jayson Tatum (38 points) and Trae Young (30 points) each reached the 30-point barrier.
- Tatum logged a double-double with his 38 points and 10 rebounds. Young also logged a double-double with his 30 points and game-high 10 assists
- Tatum also tied for the game high in blocked shots with three.
- Marcus Smart led the Celtics with seven assists.
- Atlanta shot a perfect 15-for-15 from the free-throw line.
- Bogdan Bogdanovic led all reserves with 26 points, which outscored Boston's entire bench by seven points.
- Boston committed only 12 turnovers, and Atlanta committed only 13.
- Young and Bogdanovic are the only Hawks players who scored more than 10 points.
- Boston limited Atlanta to just 42.4 percent shooting from the field and 28.9 percent shooting from long range.
- The C's outscored Atlanta 50-36 in the paint.
- Clint Capela led the game with 17 rebounds.
- Derrick White led Boston's reserves with 14 points and five assists.
Quote of the Night
"He does a lot of the little things as well as some of the big things."
Ime Udoka on newcomer Derrick White
