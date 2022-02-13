Key Moment

After sputtering through the first half of Sunday’s matchup with the Hawks, Boston’s offense finally caught a rhythm at the start of the third quarter. That rhythm carried on the rest of the afternoon, allowing the C’s to secure a 105-95 victory over Atlanta.

Boston scored the first 10 points of the second half to tie the game up at 55-55, and it required only one minute and 43 seconds of action to do so.

Marcus Smart’s passing, combined with long-range shooting, helped to open up the floodgates for Boston’s offense. Smart first found Al Horford for an open 3-pointer to begin the half, and then he found Jayson Tatum for another triple just 26 seconds later. Tatum and Jaylen Brown then closed out the quick spurt with driving layups to even the score up.

The Celtics went on to outscore Atlanta 60-40 during the second half while shooting an impressive 47.5 percent from the field and 38.9 percent from long distance. This is after they scored just 45 points on 37.8 percent shooting from the field during the first half.