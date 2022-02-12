Key Moment

Boston and Denver went back and forth all night Friday at TD Garden. Neither team could pull away from the other for good – that is until the final two minutes of the game, when Boston took control to log its seventh straight victory.

The Celtics rattled off six straight points from the 1:59 mark to the 40.7 mark to pull ahead 104-97. They outscored Denver 10-5 overall during the final two minutes of play to close out a 108-102 win.

The high majority of that work was done from the free-throw line, where the C’s shot a perfect 8-for-8 in the clutch. Marcus Smart and Jayson Tatum each made four of those freebies. The other two points were scored by newcomer Derrick White on a cutting layup that was assisted by Jaylen Brown.

Boston’s dominant defense deserves a lot of credit. After allowing 60 points during the first half, the C’s buckled down during the second half and allowed only 42 over the final 24 minutes. Only five of those points were scored during the final two minutes, and the final two were only scored because the game’s result had essentially been decided. The Celtics limited Denver to 2-for-6 shooting from the field during the final two minutes, including a 1-for-5 effort before they allowed that final basket to be scored with no contest.