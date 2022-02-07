Key Moment
The Celtics put their foot down on Orlando’s throat late in the third quarter of Sunday night’s matchup in Orlando. Boston, which led by just nine points with 5:58 remaining in the period, more than doubled that lead up to 19 over the next five-plus minutes.
Four of Boston’s players scored during a 16-6 run that pushed the C’s ahead 78-59 seconds ahead of the third-quarter buzzer. Marcus Smart initiated the spurt with a conventional three-point play before Al Horford slammed home two consecutive dunks. Dennis Schroder then scored five straight for Boston, and Jayson Tatum wrapped up the run with four straight points of his own.
There was no looking back for Boston from that moment on. The Celtics went on to pull ahead by as many as 33, which doubled as the final margin during a 116-83 victory. The win extended their season-long winning streak to five.
Key Player
Dennis Schroder came off of Boston’s bench and sizzled Sunday night in Orlando. He not only led all of Boston’s reserves in scoring, but he also nearly Orlando’s entire bench in scoring, as it totaled 27 points.
Schroder poured in 22 points against the Magic to mark his highest scoring output since dropping 24 on the Hornets back on Jan. 19. And he logged this total while playing only 20 minutes of the game.
Schroder shot a red-hot 8-for-15 from the field, including a 4-for-8 effort from beyond 3-point range. He was the only player in the game who made more than two 3-pointers, and his four triples fell just one shy of Orlando’s team total.
Boston outscored the Magic by 15 points while Schroder was on the floor. He also added in four rebounds and two assists.
Box Score Nuggets
- Six of Boston's players scored in double-figures, led by 26 points from Jaylen Brown.
- Boston tallied 28 assists compared to just 17 from Orlando.
- Jalen Suggs led the Magic with 17 points.
- Al Horford logged a double-double with 13 points and a game-high 11 rebounds, and he also dished out five assists.
- The C's limited Orlando to just 35.8 percent shooting and only five made 3-pointers.
- Both teams missed only one free throw, as Orlando shot 20-for-21, and Boston shot 13-for-14.
- Jayson Tatum led the game with seven assists.
- Brown and Chuma Okeke tied for the game high in steals with three apiece.
- Dennis Schroder led all reserves with 22 points.
- Boston limited Orlando to just 35.8 percent shooting from the field.
- Only five Celtics committed a turnover during the game.
Quote of the Night
"For us, it's nameless, faceless opponent. Continue to do what we're doing, and hold ourselves to that standard that we talked about."
Ime Udoka on Boston's upcoming game against the Brooklyn Nets
NEXT UP: