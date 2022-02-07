Key Moment

The Celtics put their foot down on Orlando’s throat late in the third quarter of Sunday night’s matchup in Orlando. Boston, which led by just nine points with 5:58 remaining in the period, more than doubled that lead up to 19 over the next five-plus minutes.

Four of Boston’s players scored during a 16-6 run that pushed the C’s ahead 78-59 seconds ahead of the third-quarter buzzer. Marcus Smart initiated the spurt with a conventional three-point play before Al Horford slammed home two consecutive dunks. Dennis Schroder then scored five straight for Boston, and Jayson Tatum wrapped up the run with four straight points of his own.

There was no looking back for Boston from that moment on. The Celtics went on to pull ahead by as many as 33, which doubled as the final margin during a 116-83 victory. The win extended their season-long winning streak to five.