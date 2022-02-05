Key Moment

The Detroit Pistons were the first NBA team to feel the wrath of a three-time All-Star named Jayson Tatum. That happened Friday night, one night after Tatum was named to his third straight All-Star team, as the star wing led Boston to a 102-93 win over Detroit that appears much closer than it actually was.

Tatum erupted for 19 points during the third quarter alone to provide Boston with a lead that remained in comfortable territory for the rest of the night. His hot run turned what was 10-point lead midway through the quarter into a 22-point advantage heading into the final period.

Tatum caught fire at the 6:02 mark of the third quarter. That’s when he drilled a 3-pointer off of a pass from Jaylen Brown, and that’s when Detroit’s hope of a comeback win went out the window.

He went on to score 14 of Boston’s 19 points between that bucket and the final 30 seconds of the quarter. He did so by notching four 3-point plays, three of which were shots from beyond the arc, to go along with two monstrous dunks that will surely wind up on his season highlight reel.

Boston’s lead dropped over the final 12 minutes as its starters rested, but the Pistons never truly threatened to come away with a win. This marks Boston’s fourth straight win and its sixth overall over its last seven contests.