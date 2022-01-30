Key Moment
Box Score Nuggets
Quote of the Night
A slow start doomed the Boston Celtics in their first game of a back-to-back Friday night, leading to a 108-92 loss in Atlanta. It’s safe to say that they learned their lesson heading into Game 2 in New Orleans.
Boston stepped on the gas right out of the gate against New Orleans, getting off to an 18-4 lead just over five minutes into the first quarter at Smoothie King Center, and never looked back.
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for Boston’s first 16 points, quadrupling New Orleans’ scoring total by the 7:48 mark of the opening frame.
Boston’s wing duo traded baskets throughout the run, at one point making seven out of eight consecutive attempts.
Meanwhile, New Orleans did the opposite, missing seven of its first eight shots, placing them into an early hole.
The Celtics ran with their early run, leading 27-15 after one quarter. They remained ahead by at least three possessions for the remainder of the game, soaring to a 107-97 win over the Pelicans.
Key Player
Jayson Tatum continued his hot stretch of play with another scorching scoring performance Saturday night.
The superstar wing logged a game-high 38 points while shooting 17-of-26 from the field, including a perfect 13-of-13 from inside the 3-point arc. He became just the 15th player in NBA history to make at least 13 2-pointers without a miss, and the second Celtics player to do so, joining Gordon Hayward (16-for-16 on Nov. 5, 2019).
Though that wasn’t the only impressive scoring feat Tatum pulled off Saturday night; just before halftime, he surpassed Trae Young as the NBA leader in total points. He now holds an 18-point lead over Young with 1,230 points on the season.
Tatum also impacted the game in many other ways outside of his scoring, corralling eight rebounds, dishing out seven assists, and snagging three steals, while turning the ball over just twice in nearly 38 minutes of action.
Box Score Nuggets
- Jayson Tatum scored a game-high 38 points.
- With his 21st point of the night, Tatum surpassed Atlanta's Trae Young for the NBA lead in total points.
- Despite his massive scoring effort, Tatum didn't attempt a single free-throw.
- Rob Williams coralled 16 rebounds just two games after grabbing a career-high 17 boards.
- Marcus Smart's 12 assists tied a career-high.
- Jaylen Brown tallied 31 points, as he and Tatum combined for 69 in the scoring column.
- Boston shot 53.1 percent from the field (43-of-81).
- Rob Williams logged a game-high of four blocked shots.
- New Orleans didn't block a single shot.
- Rob Williams and Smart tied for the game-lead in plus/minus at plus/28.
- No Pelicans starter scored more than 14 points.
- Tatum shot 13-of-13 from inside the arc, making him the 15th player in NBA history to make at least 13 2-pointers without a miss.
Quote of the Night
They’ve been shooting it better, attacking better, and making plays. That’s what we expect from those two.
Ime Udoka on Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combining for 69 points.
