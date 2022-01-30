Key Moment

A slow start doomed the Boston Celtics in their first game of a back-to-back Friday night, leading to a 108-92 loss in Atlanta. It’s safe to say that they learned their lesson heading into Game 2 in New Orleans.

Boston stepped on the gas right out of the gate against New Orleans, getting off to an 18-4 lead just over five minutes into the first quarter at Smoothie King Center, and never looked back.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for Boston’s first 16 points, quadrupling New Orleans’ scoring total by the 7:48 mark of the opening frame.

Boston’s wing duo traded baskets throughout the run, at one point making seven out of eight consecutive attempts.

Meanwhile, New Orleans did the opposite, missing seven of its first eight shots, placing them into an early hole.

The Celtics ran with their early run, leading 27-15 after one quarter. They remained ahead by at least three possessions for the remainder of the game, soaring to a 107-97 win over the Pelicans.