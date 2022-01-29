Key Moment

The Boston Celtics looked like they were about to erase a 15-point halftime deficit against the Atlanta Hawks Friday night when they pulled within one point of the home team early in the fourth quarter. Instead, Atlanta blew the game back open and finished with a double-digit win at State Farm Arena.

After Jayson Tatum hit a fadeaway jumper at the 9:42 mark of the fourth to make it an 85-84 ballgame, Boston endured a 1-for-12 shooting stretch that lasted the next eight-plus minutes.

Meanwhile, Atlanta went off on an 18-2 run, fueled by the shooting of Bogdan Bogdanovich, who tallied 10 points over a span of seven-plus minutes down the stretch.

Marcus Smart was the only Celtics player who knocked down a shot during their dismal scoring drought.

Down 17 with 2:56 remaining, C’s head coach Ime Udoka pulled the plug on his first-stringers to rest them up for the second part of their back-to-back Saturday in New Orleans.

From there, the Hawks soared to a 108-92 win.