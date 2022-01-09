Key Moment
Boston went on a game-changing run Saturday night, and this time around, it wasn’t interested in allowing the Knicks to get back into the game.
Just 48 hours after the Celtics blew a 25-point lead in New York against the very same opponent it faced Saturday, they built an 18-point lead late in the third quarter that eventually ballooned to as many as 24 points. That margin doubled as the final advantage as Boston logged a 99-75 victory.
Boston pulled away for this impressive win by opening up the third quarter on a 27-11 run, which gave it a 71-53 lead. Boston’s lead remained in double-digits for the remainder of the contest after it pulled ahead by 18 at the 2:24 mark of the third period.
Ball movement was the name of the game during this dominant and lengthy spurt. The C’s racked up seven assists while shooting 10-for-16 from the field and 3-for-3 from the free-throw line during the run. Jaylen Brown led the way by dishing out four of his career-high 11 helpers while Boston took control of the game.
Thanks to all of that ball movement, Boston also showcased impressive scoring balance during the run. Six different Celtics scored at least three of those 27 points, led by six from Marcus Smart and five apiece from Jayson Tatum and Josh Richardson.
Jaylen Brown messed around Saturday night and logged his first career triple-double.
That’s right, Brown was dominant in not one, not two, but three separate categories while fueling a blowout win by the Celtics. He set a new career high in assists with 11, which also led the game. He led the game with 22 points. And last but not least, he notched a team-best 11 rebounds, which fell just one shy of Julius Randle’s game-high total of 12.
Let’s go back to that assist total for a moment, shall we? To put Brown’s exquisite passing into perspective, he nearly dished out as many assists as an individual as New York did as a team. His 11 dimes fell just two helpers shy of the Knicks’ team total of 13.
New York had no answers for the Celtics while Brown was on the court, which is well-evidenced by the plus/minus category. Boston was a plus-23 during his nearly 35 minutes of action, which matched Robert Williams for the top mark in the game.
- Five Celtics scored in double-figures, led by 22 from Jaylen Brown.
- Brown also led the Celtics in assists (11) and rebounds (11) to notch his first career triple-double.
- Boston limited New York to 36.7 percent shooting from the field.
- Brown's 11 assists fell just two shy of New York's team total of 13.
- R.J. Barrett led New York with 19 points, while Immanuel Quickley notched 18.
- Both teams led by at least 10 points during the contest.
- Julius Randle notched a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds. He also dished out six assists.
- Josh Richardson led all reserves with 17 points.
- Jayson Tatum tallied 19 points.
- Robert Williams blocked four shots to go along with 12 points, seven rebounds and two assists.
- Boston shot 15-for-17 (88.2 percent) from the free-throw line as a team.
- The Celtics outscored the Knicks 42-24 in the paint.
- New York outscored the Celtics 23-7 in fast break points.
"Every group defended well tonight, played well tonight … To give up a 33-point second half is obviously high-level defense."
Ime Udoka on Boston's dominant defense
