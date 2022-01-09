Key Moment

Boston went on a game-changing run Saturday night, and this time around, it wasn’t interested in allowing the Knicks to get back into the game.

Just 48 hours after the Celtics blew a 25-point lead in New York against the very same opponent it faced Saturday, they built an 18-point lead late in the third quarter that eventually ballooned to as many as 24 points. That margin doubled as the final advantage as Boston logged a 99-75 victory.

Boston pulled away for this impressive win by opening up the third quarter on a 27-11 run, which gave it a 71-53 lead. Boston’s lead remained in double-digits for the remainder of the contest after it pulled ahead by 18 at the 2:24 mark of the third period.

Ball movement was the name of the game during this dominant and lengthy spurt. The C’s racked up seven assists while shooting 10-for-16 from the field and 3-for-3 from the free-throw line during the run. Jaylen Brown led the way by dishing out four of his career-high 11 helpers while Boston took control of the game.

Thanks to all of that ball movement, Boston also showcased impressive scoring balance during the run. Six different Celtics scored at least three of those 27 points, led by six from Marcus Smart and five apiece from Jayson Tatum and Josh Richardson.