Key Moment

If Thursday night wasn’t a prime example of the old saying, “If you play with fire, you’re gonna get burned,” we aren’t sure what is.

The Boston Celtics led the New York Knicks by as many as 25 points during Thursday’s matchup, and by as many as 20 during the third quarter. However, Boston let go of the rope during the third period and allowed the Knicks to claw back to within seven heading into the final period.

With momentum on its side, New York eventually took multiple leads before this game went down to the wire. The Celtics then learned quickly that when momentum is in one team’s pocket for an entire second half, it’s impossible to stop it ahead of the final horn.

New York needed an incredible play during the final 1.5 seconds to come out on top. It got one, thanks to that momentum, off the fingers of R.J. Barrett.

With the game knotted up at 105-105 with 1.5 seconds left, Barrett caught an inbound pass deep on the right wing and took one dribble toward the 3-point line. He threw up a heave from the wing while being defended perfectly by Jayson Tatum, but the lefty still managed to get the shot off without it being deflected.

This shot’s arc was not particularly pretty, and its result was just plain ugly for Boston. Barrett’s prayer banked off of the glass well after the buzzer sounded and fell through the net without touching the rim. With that, the Knicks received their incredible play, and Boston was dealt a devastating blow with a 108-105 loss.