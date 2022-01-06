Key Moment
Jaylen Brown almost pulled off a ridiculous game-tying play during the final seconds of Wednesday night’s matchup between the Celtics and the Spurs at TD Garden. However, his heroics fell just an inch shy of forcing the contest into overtime.
With San Antonio leading 99-97 and with possession of the ball coming out of a timeout with 5.7 seconds left, the Celtics needed a miracle to force overtime. They nearly got it when Spurs big man Jock Landale did the unthinkable.
Landale, San Antonio’s inbounder, felt the pressure of the five-second clock pushing down on him and attempted to force a pass in to teammate Dejounte Murray near midcourt. Murray, however, wasn’t open, and Landale instead passed the ball directly into Brown’s hands.
Brown caught the ball as if it was intended for him, turned, and immediately took it toward Boston’s basket. He took four dribbles before he collided with Murray and attempted to drop in a reverse layup between Murray, who was in front of him, and Landale, who was chasing from behind.
The right-handed layup trickled along the outside of the rim, sat there for a splt-second, and then fell off of the cylinder and to the right. That slight hang on the rim prevented Robert Williams, who was flying in for a putback layup attempt, from getting a follow-up shot off. Williams was already on his way down to the floor by the time the ball fell off the rim, and Boston was unable to get another attempt at the basket before time expired.
Jaylen Brown put forth another great effort Wednesday night, regardless of his inability to put home a game-tying bucket ahead of the buzzer.
Brown broke the 30-point barrier for the fifth time in his last eight appearances. He was coming off of a career-best 50-point effort Sunday evening, and he stuck with the even numbers this time around as well, as he scored 30 on the dot.
Brown was the game’s leading scorer while shooting an efficient 12-for-25 from the field. He also canned half of his eight 3-pointers, and shot 2-for-3 from the free-throw line.
To round out his box score, Brown added in six rebounds, two steals, an assist and a blocked shot.
- Neither team led by more than six points during the contest.
- Jaylen Brown scored a game-high 30 points.
- Boston committed only 10 turnovers, compared to San Antonio's 18.
- Dejounte Murray led San Antonio with 22 points and led the game with 12 assists.
- The teams combined to attempt only 14 free throws.
- Murray and Marcus Smart led the game with three steals apiece.
- All five of Boston's starters, and seven of its players who appeared int he game overall, blocked at least one shot.
- Dennis Schroder led all reserves with 15 points.
- Jakob Poeltl led the game with 14 rebounds.
- Jayson Tatum scored 19 points during his return from COVID, but shot only 6-for-20 from the field.
- Derrick White and Devin Vassell each scored 17 points for San Antonio.
"I smoked the layup. Got a good steal. Going against the clock. Just blew the layup."
Jaylen Brown on missing the potential game-tying layup
