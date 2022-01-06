Key Moment

Jaylen Brown almost pulled off a ridiculous game-tying play during the final seconds of Wednesday night’s matchup between the Celtics and the Spurs at TD Garden. However, his heroics fell just an inch shy of forcing the contest into overtime.

With San Antonio leading 99-97 and with possession of the ball coming out of a timeout with 5.7 seconds left, the Celtics needed a miracle to force overtime. They nearly got it when Spurs big man Jock Landale did the unthinkable.

Landale, San Antonio’s inbounder, felt the pressure of the five-second clock pushing down on him and attempted to force a pass in to teammate Dejounte Murray near midcourt. Murray, however, wasn’t open, and Landale instead passed the ball directly into Brown’s hands.

Brown caught the ball as if it was intended for him, turned, and immediately took it toward Boston’s basket. He took four dribbles before he collided with Murray and attempted to drop in a reverse layup between Murray, who was in front of him, and Landale, who was chasing from behind.

The right-handed layup trickled along the outside of the rim, sat there for a splt-second, and then fell off of the cylinder and to the right. That slight hang on the rim prevented Robert Williams, who was flying in for a putback layup attempt, from getting a follow-up shot off. Williams was already on his way down to the floor by the time the ball fell off the rim, and Boston was unable to get another attempt at the basket before time expired.