Key Moment

The Boston Celtics wasted no time ending Sacramento’s hopes of grabbing a win Tuesday night at TD Garden. The Kings were dead in the water after just a handful of minutes.

Boston dominated out of the gates, pulling ahead 17-4 over the first four-plus minutes of the contest. It went on to pull ahead by as many as 26 points during the quarter before carrying a 38-13 lead into the second frame.

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum were at the center of Boston’s dominance from the opening tip. They combined to score 15 of those first 17 points by the Celtics, including four 3-pointers and one conventional three-point play. Brown scored nine points during the run, while Tatum added six. The only other Boston player who scored during the spurt was Robert Williams, who dunked home a miss by Marcus Smart.

This hot start propelled the Celtics to a breezy, runaway, annihilation of a victory. They pulled ahead by as many as 60 points before closing out a 128-75 win.