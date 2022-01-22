Key Moment

The Celtics had their chance to win it during the final 15 seconds of Friday’s matchup with Portland. They just couldn’t get a shot to drop.

Boston went 0-for-2 from the field on its most critical possession of the game, which began with 13.1 seconds left on the clock.

Trailing by one point and coming out of a timeout, the C’s got the ball into the hands of Jayson Tatum near the center-court logo. Tatum made a great move to the right wing and shook his defender, Jusuf Nurkic, with a behind-the-back crossover. That move left Tatum wide-open on the right wing for a potential game-winning 3-point attempt. His shot, however, bounced off the front of the rim for a miss.

Robert Williams, per usual, was in outstanding position for the rebound and nearly gave Boston the lead with his tip-in attempt. He fully extended his left hand and attempted to tip Tatum’s miss in, but the attempt bounced off the back of the rim and into the hands of Portland’s Robert Covington.

Covington was immediately fouled and cashed in on two free throws with 3.5 seconds left to make it a 107-104 game. Boston was never in position to tie or take a lead from that moment on and wound up suffering a 109-105 defeat.