Key Moment
The Celtics had their chance to win it during the final 15 seconds of Friday’s matchup with Portland. They just couldn’t get a shot to drop.
Boston went 0-for-2 from the field on its most critical possession of the game, which began with 13.1 seconds left on the clock.
Trailing by one point and coming out of a timeout, the C’s got the ball into the hands of Jayson Tatum near the center-court logo. Tatum made a great move to the right wing and shook his defender, Jusuf Nurkic, with a behind-the-back crossover. That move left Tatum wide-open on the right wing for a potential game-winning 3-point attempt. His shot, however, bounced off the front of the rim for a miss.
Robert Williams, per usual, was in outstanding position for the rebound and nearly gave Boston the lead with his tip-in attempt. He fully extended his left hand and attempted to tip Tatum’s miss in, but the attempt bounced off the back of the rim and into the hands of Portland’s Robert Covington.
Covington was immediately fouled and cashed in on two free throws with 3.5 seconds left to make it a 107-104 game. Boston was never in position to tie or take a lead from that moment on and wound up suffering a 109-105 defeat.
Key Player
Grant Williams was outstanding in his role Friday night against Portland. Not only did he come off the bench to score 13 points on only seven shot attempts, but he also notched eight rebounds. Both of those marks led all reserves in the game.
Williams canned four of his seven shots on the night, including a 3-for-5 effort from long range. He also connected on both of his free throws to close out his efficient scoring performance.
To round out his box score, Williams contributed three assists during his 33 minutes of action. He was one of Boston’s top players when it came to the plus/minus category as well, as he finished as a plus-five on the night.
Box Score Nuggets
- Jayson Tatum threatened for a triple-double with 27 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. All three of those numbers either tied or outright led the C's.
- Jusuf Nurkic led the game in both points (29 points) and rebounds (17).
- Boston shot just 29.7 percent from the free-throw line.
- Tatum and Robert Williams tied for the team high in rebounds with 10 apiece.
- Tatum led the game in both free throw makes (11) and attempts (14).
- Nurkic was right behind Tatum with a 10-for-13 performance from the line.
- Boston's bench outscored Portland's 36-23.
- Both teams led by at least 11 points during the game.
- Dennis Schroder grabbed a game-high four steals in less than 22 minutes of action.
- Romeo Langford scored 12 points off the bench and finished with a game-best plus/minus rating of plus-17.
- Grant Williams notched 13 points and eight rebounds off the bench for Boston.
- Nurkic (29 points, C.J. McCollum (24 points) and Anfernee Simons (21 points) - three of Portland's starters - combined to score 74 points.
- Al Horford blocked a game-high three shots.
Quote of the Night
"They dared some guys to make it and take it out of [Jayson Tatum's] hands, and we didn’t make them pay."
Ime Udoka on Boston's shooting struggles during the fourth quarter
NEXT UP: