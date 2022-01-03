Key Moment

Not sure how the Celtics pulled off Sunday night’s dramatic comeback against the Orlando Magic? Let’s simplify it for you.

During overtime, Jaylen Brown fueled five straight Celtics points to give them a 110-104 advantage with 1:11 left, and they never gave that lead up the rest of the way. Brown first canned a 3-pointer, then hit Josh Richardson for a transition layup to build the commanding lead.

In the end, that spurt is what decided the game. However, Brown wouldn’t have had that opportunity to ignite that run had he and his teammates not pulled off an improbable comeback to force overtime.

Boston looked dead in the water after falling behind 96-82 with 4:20 left in the fourth quarter. Ime Udoka then called for a timeout, and the team responded by scoring seven unanswered points in a span of just 49 seconds to pull back to within seven with 3:18 left on the clock.

That’s when momentum seemingly began carrying the Celtics, while pressure seemingly sank a young Orlando team.

Brown, who scored a career-high 50 points during the contest, took over down the stretch by scoring 14 points during the final 4:07 of regulation. Boston outscored Orlando 18-4 during that span to even things up at 100-100. Brown scored Boston’s final six points of that run to get the game into the extra session, where he and his teammates found a way to come out on top.

This victory is undoubtedly Boston’s wildest of the season to this point. It felt like the C’s were minutes away from an ugly loss, but instead, they’ve now won two straight with a chance to keep momentum building Wednesday night at home.