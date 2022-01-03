Key Moment
Not sure how the Celtics pulled off Sunday night’s dramatic comeback against the Orlando Magic? Let’s simplify it for you.
During overtime, Jaylen Brown fueled five straight Celtics points to give them a 110-104 advantage with 1:11 left, and they never gave that lead up the rest of the way. Brown first canned a 3-pointer, then hit Josh Richardson for a transition layup to build the commanding lead.
In the end, that spurt is what decided the game. However, Brown wouldn’t have had that opportunity to ignite that run had he and his teammates not pulled off an improbable comeback to force overtime.
Boston looked dead in the water after falling behind 96-82 with 4:20 left in the fourth quarter. Ime Udoka then called for a timeout, and the team responded by scoring seven unanswered points in a span of just 49 seconds to pull back to within seven with 3:18 left on the clock.
That’s when momentum seemingly began carrying the Celtics, while pressure seemingly sank a young Orlando team.
Brown, who scored a career-high 50 points during the contest, took over down the stretch by scoring 14 points during the final 4:07 of regulation. Boston outscored Orlando 18-4 during that span to even things up at 100-100. Brown scored Boston’s final six points of that run to get the game into the extra session, where he and his teammates found a way to come out on top.
This victory is undoubtedly Boston’s wildest of the season to this point. It felt like the C’s were minutes away from an ugly loss, but instead, they’ve now won two straight with a chance to keep momentum building Wednesday night at home.
You’re going to hear and read a lot about Jaylen Brown following his incredible performance Sunday night, so we’ll keep it simple and straight to the numbers here.
Brown became just the fourth player in Celtics history to log a 50-point, 10-rebound game. He scored 50 on the dot Sunday night against Orlando to set a new career high, and he also hauled in 11 rebounds to lead the team.
How did Brown reach the 50-point barrier, you might ask? Well, he did so in an extremely efficient manner, having canned 19 of his 29 shot attempts, five of his 10 3-pointers, and seven of his eight free throws. That’s 50 points on 29 shots. Impressive.
All 11 of Brown’s rebounds were pulled in at the defensive end of the court. He also tallied four assists, two blocks and a steal during his 46-plus minutes of action.
- Jaylen Brown (50 points, 11 rebounds) became just the fourth Celtic ever to log a 50-point, 10-rebound game.
- Boston won despite turning the ball over 21 times.
- The Celtics tallied 25 assists, led by seven each from Marcus Smart and Dennis Schroder.
- Terrence Ross led the game with 33 points.
- The Celtics shot an impressive 25-for-28 (89.3 percent) from the free-throw line as a team.
- Both teams grabbed 45 rebounds.
- Al Horford blocked five shots - two more than Orlando's team total (three).
- Wendell Carter Jr. logged a strong double-double with a game-high 16 rebounds to go along with 15 points.
- Orlando's bench outscored Boston's 39-14.
- The C's limited the Magic to 42.6 percent shooting from the floor.
- Each team's largest lead was 14 points.
"To be honest, I didn't even realize until the last shot, like when I had 47. Other than that, I was just being as aggressive as I can be."
Jaylen Brown on if he knew it was going to be a special night for him
