Key Moment

Dennis Schroder finally got the Celtics over the hump Monday afternoon with five straight points to close out the third quarter. Those points gave Boston its first lead of the afternoon, and it never looked back from there.

Interestingly enough, however, that wasn’t the Key Moment of the game. Instead, that moment spanned from the end of the second quarter into the third quarter, when Al Horford brought the Celtics to life.

Beginning at the 2:44 mark of the second period and carrying through to the 11:11 mark of the third quarter, Boston rattled off a 16-2 run overall to cut what was an 18-point deficit all the way down to three, at 46-43. At that point, the momentum was in the Celtics’ favor, and they rode it all the way to the winner’s circle.

Horford is the player who ignited the Celtics during that stretch of the game. He scored the first five points of the 16-2 spurt, first with a cutting dunk shot, and then with a pure 3-pointer from the right corner off a drive-and-kick dish from Schroder.

Horford continued to play a role throughout the remainder of the run via his passing skills. He first assisted on a driving layup by Jayson Tatum at the 1:36 mark of the second quarter, and then assisted on another layup by Jaylen Brown to open up the second half.

All told, Horford either scored or assisted on nine of the 16 points during the run. The other seven points were scored by Schroder via an unassisted 3-pointer, and Tatum via four free throws.

As was previously outlined, this run gave Boston all the momentum it needed to take him its fifth win in six contests. The Celtics went on to pull ahead by as many as 17 points before closing out a 104-92 win.