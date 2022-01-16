Key Moment

Clutch defense and clutch free throws. That’s what gave the Celtics their fourth win in five games Saturday night at TD Garden.

To be more precise, it was four clutch free throws, and two clutch stops. Here’s how it all went down.

With the Celtics trailing 112-110 with 43.1 seconds left, Robert Williams grabbed a defensive rebound to give Boston a chance to tie the game up. Just 12 seconds later, he found himself at the free-throw line after being fouled on a layup attempt when Jaylen Brown hit him with a pass in the paint.

Williams straddled the line with 31.0 seconds left on the clock and with the game potentially being on the line. His first attempt bounced off the front of the rim, then off the back of the rim, and through the net to make it a one-point game. His second attempt again bounced off the front of the rim – twice – before falling through the net to tie the score up at 112-112.

To be truthful, neither of those attempts looked like should have fallen through the net. But they did, and now it was on Boston’s defense to preserve an opportunity to grab a win.

Chicago opted not to call for a timeout and put the game in the hands of its best and most proven player, DeMar DeRozan. DeRozan has given the Celtics nightmares with clutch basket throughout his career, and on a night during which he scored 14 points during the fourth quarter, it felt as if another one was on the way.

It wasn’t, thanks to Jayson Tatum.

The Bulls put the ball in DeRozan’s hands and let him go one-on-one with Tatum. Boston’s two-time All-Star wing, who is known far more for his offensive prowess than his defensive abilities, stepped up to the plate and delivered during that isolation possession.

DeRozan tried to attack to his left, but Tatum beat him to his spot. DeRozan then used three crossovers to try to shake Tatum but was unsuccessful. With five seconds left on the shot clock and 12.5 seconds left in the game, DeRozan resorted to a side-step jumper – which was eerily similar to the move Tatum has become known for – and fired up a shot from 20 feet out. Tatum contested it perfectly while avoiding a foul and forced DeRozan to clank his shot off the backboard and then off the rim.

As the ball clanked away, Williams was in position to grab the rebound but was fouled from behind by Nikola Vucevic before he could haul the ball in. That play sent Williams back to the line for two potential game-winning freebies with 9.7 seconds left on the clock.

This time around, Williams’ attempts were much more of a sure thing. He stepped to the line and calmly swished both attempts to give Boston a 114-112 lead.

Boston still needed another stop following a timeout by Chicago, and it wound up getting two. First, Jaylen Brown rotated over to Vucevic and strongly challenged a 3-pointer by the big man to force a miss. The rebound bounced right into the hands of DeRozan at the left elbow, forcing Josh Richardson to react and contest another shot at the buzzer. Richardson defended the shot perfectly and forced DeRozan into an airball.

With that, the Celtics had closed out an emotional and challenging 114-112 win.