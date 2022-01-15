Key Moment
Key Player
Box Score Nuggets
Quote of the Night
Key Moment
Boston went cold – ice cold – during the first quarter of Friday’s matchup with the Sixers in Philadelphia. So cold that they couldn’t get back into the game over the next three quarters, no matter how much they warmed up.
After opening the game up with a 10-4 lead over the first 3:49 of the first quarter, the C’s went on to score only four more points over the final 8:10 of the period. They shot just 2-for-13 from the field during that stretch, all while committing five turnovers.
While Boston’s offense was completely out of whack, the Sixers’ offense did nothing but attack. Philadelphia at one point rattled off a 28-2 run while scoring eight points from inside of eight feet and six points off of free throws. Another 12 points were scored from beyond the arc, all of which were assisted after the Sixers attacked Boston’s defense. The lone bucket during that run that was not a close shot, a free throw or a 3-pointer off of an attack was a 15-foot turnaround by Joel Embiid.
That 28-2 run pushed the Sixers ahead by 20, at 32-12, with 6.5 seconds left in the quarter. Payton Pritchard closed out the period by making a floater ahead of the buzzer, but his bucket and what followed from Boston was too little, too late.
The Celtics did shoot 64.1 percent during the second half, but they were never able to make a real run before suffering a 111-99 defeat.
Key Player
Rob Williams is putting together a strong stretch of basketball, and Friday night, he was arguably Boston’s best player.
The big man notched his team-leading 12th double-double of the season while tallying a game-best 14 rebounds to go along with 12 points against the Sixers. He shot an efficient 6-for-8 from the field, including three dunks, to account for his 12 points. Williams now has a team-best 78 dunks on the season. Jayson Tatum is second on that list, with 26.
Williams rounded out his box score with one assist and one blocked shot during 31:29 of playing time.
Box Score Nuggets
- Two Celtics (Robert Williams and Jayson Tatum) and one 76er (Joel Embiid) tallied a double-double.
- Williams led the game with 14 rebounds and also scored 12 points.
- Embiid led the game with 25 points to go along with 13 rebounds and six assists.
- Philadelphia totaled 26 assists, compared to Boston's 20.
- Tyrese Maxey scored 23 points on 8-for-16 shooting.
- Jaylen Brown (21 points) and Jayson Tatum (20 points) led the Celtics in scoring.
- Boston shot 64.1 percent from the field during the second half, after shooting just 30.8 percent during the first half.
- Payton Pritchard led all reserves with 17 points, and Aaron Nesmith was second with 10 of his own.
- The game featured only one lead change and no ties.
Quote of the Night
"We've got to do a better job of getting our guys ready to play against a tough opponent, a rival."
Ime Udoka on Boston's coaching staff
NEXT UP: