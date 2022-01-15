Key Moment

Boston went cold – ice cold – during the first quarter of Friday’s matchup with the Sixers in Philadelphia. So cold that they couldn’t get back into the game over the next three quarters, no matter how much they warmed up.

After opening the game up with a 10-4 lead over the first 3:49 of the first quarter, the C’s went on to score only four more points over the final 8:10 of the period. They shot just 2-for-13 from the field during that stretch, all while committing five turnovers.

While Boston’s offense was completely out of whack, the Sixers’ offense did nothing but attack. Philadelphia at one point rattled off a 28-2 run while scoring eight points from inside of eight feet and six points off of free throws. Another 12 points were scored from beyond the arc, all of which were assisted after the Sixers attacked Boston’s defense. The lone bucket during that run that was not a close shot, a free throw or a 3-pointer off of an attack was a 15-foot turnaround by Joel Embiid.

That 28-2 run pushed the Sixers ahead by 20, at 32-12, with 6.5 seconds left in the quarter. Payton Pritchard closed out the period by making a floater ahead of the buzzer, but his bucket and what followed from Boston was too little, too late.

The Celtics did shoot 64.1 percent during the second half, but they were never able to make a real run before suffering a 111-99 defeat.