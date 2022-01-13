Key Moment

The Boston Celtics found a way to quickly erase the memory of an ugly end to Wednesday night’s first half. They did so by opening up the second half in the prettiest of fashions.

After allowing Indiana to close out the second quarter on a 12-3 run to cut a 14-point deficit all the way down to five, Boston responded by rattling off eight straight points over the first two-plus minutes of the third period. That quick spurt pushed the C’s ahead by 13 points and they never looked back from there.

Defense and pure shot-making are what pushed the game back into Boston’s favor.

Defensively, the Celtics forced Indiana into four straight misses to start the third, all of which were 3-pointers. The fact that all of Indiana’s attempts during that stretch were from beyond the arc is a great indicator of how strong the Celtics’ interior defense was performing at that time.

Boston’s offense was at the other end of the spectrum at the other end of the court. It made four of its first five shots to account for its 8-0 run, including baskets from three separate players. Al Horford scored the first four points, and then Dennis Schroder drained a jumper for two, and Jaylen Brown put home a running floater to make it 62-49 at the 9:12 mark of the third.

Its lead remained in double-digits for all but 19 seconds of the remainder of the contest, all while swelling up to as many as 24 points. Boston closed out with a 119-100 victory, thanks in large part to that hot stretch at both ends of the court to open up the second half.