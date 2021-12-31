Key Moment

The Boston Celtics figured out a way to close out a challenging 2021 calendar year on the highest of notes Friday afternoon by dominating the Phoenix Suns.

Phoenix, which entered the contest tied with the Golden State Warriors for the top record in the league, had no chance from the get-go as the Celtics came out of the gates firing on all cylinders. After a few lead changes early on, the C’s pulled ahead 17-16 and never looked back from there.

Boston’s stretch from the end of the first quarter into the opening minutes of the second quarter is what changed the game for good. The Celtics closed out the opening period with a 9-2 run over the final 2:08 of the frame, then opened up the second quarter on an 8-2 run. All told, they outscored the Suns 17-4 over the course of 3:50 of playing time to pull ahead 40-22.

Jaylen Brown ignited the game-changing run by scoring seven of those nine Celtics points to close out the opening frame. Romeo Langford scored the other two.

Langford also played a role in continuing the run into the second quarter. He, along with Josh Richardson, canned back-to-back 3-pointers after two free throws from Al Horford to give Boston its 40-22 advantage.

The Celtics continued to pour it on for the remainder of the contest. They pulled ahead by as many as 30 points, and their lead never dropped below 11 the rest of the way. They led by double-digits for the final 37 minutes of the contest before finishing off a 123-108 victory – a victory which sends them into 2022 with a surge of positivity.