The Boston Celtics figured out a way to close out a challenging 2021 calendar year on the highest of notes Friday afternoon by dominating the Phoenix Suns.
Phoenix, which entered the contest tied with the Golden State Warriors for the top record in the league, had no chance from the get-go as the Celtics came out of the gates firing on all cylinders. After a few lead changes early on, the C’s pulled ahead 17-16 and never looked back from there.
Boston’s stretch from the end of the first quarter into the opening minutes of the second quarter is what changed the game for good. The Celtics closed out the opening period with a 9-2 run over the final 2:08 of the frame, then opened up the second quarter on an 8-2 run. All told, they outscored the Suns 17-4 over the course of 3:50 of playing time to pull ahead 40-22.
Jaylen Brown ignited the game-changing run by scoring seven of those nine Celtics points to close out the opening frame. Romeo Langford scored the other two.
Langford also played a role in continuing the run into the second quarter. He, along with Josh Richardson, canned back-to-back 3-pointers after two free throws from Al Horford to give Boston its 40-22 advantage.
The Celtics continued to pour it on for the remainder of the contest. They pulled ahead by as many as 30 points, and their lead never dropped below 11 the rest of the way. They led by double-digits for the final 37 minutes of the contest before finishing off a 123-108 victory – a victory which sends them into 2022 with a surge of positivity.
Key Player
We can’t ignore a first! And that’s exactly what Robert Williams logged Friday afternoon. That first was Williams’ first career triple-double, which he logged against the 27-7 Phoenix Suns.
Boston’s starting center put together a box score that mirrored the type of numbers Rajon Rondo used to tally during his days with the C’s. Williams tallied a game-high 11 rebounds, a game-high and career-high 10 assists, and also scored 10 points to complete his triple-double.
But the absurdities of his performance didn’t end there. Not only did Williams score in double-figures, but he did so while shooting a perfect 5-for-5 from the field. He also led the game in blocked shots with four, and added in a steal to round out his wildly impressive performance.
Box Score Nuggets
- Seven of the eight Celtics who appeared in the game scored at least 10 points, including all three reserves who checked into the game.
- Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart led the game in coring with 24 points apiece.
- Boston led by as many as 30 points during the contest.
- Robert Williams logged his first career triple-double with 11 rebounds, 10 points and 10 assists. He also tallied five blocks and two steals.
- Boston shot a whopping 54.2 percent from the field as a team and made 23 of its 26 free throws (88.5 percent).
- Brown tied with Williams for the game's top rebounding mark, with 11.
- Devin Booker led Phoenix in scoring with 22 points, but he shot just 7-for-26.
- Josh Richardson, who tallied 19 points off the bench, was a game-best plus-20 in the plus/minus category.
- Boston's bench doubled up Phoenix's in the scoring department by a count of 46-23.
- Phoenix outscored Boston 21-3 in fast break points.
- The Celtics made four more shots than the Suns (45 to 41) despite attempting 17 fewer shots than Phoenix (100 to 83).
Quote of the Night
"He's more than people think he is ... What we see is a high, high ceiling for him, for a lot of reasons."
Ime Udoka on Robert Williams' upside
