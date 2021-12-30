Key Moment

The Key Moment of this night wasn’t exactly a moment. Instead, it was a compilation of moments – 42 of them.

Boston did not lose to the Clippers Wednesday night because it was drastically outplayed. Instead, it lost because it was drastically outshot from long distance.

The Celtics converted on only four of their 42 shots from beyond the 3-point arc against LA. Members of the team not named Grant Williams shot 2-for-39 on triples. Williams, himself, shot 2-for-3.

Meanwhile, at the other end of the court, the Clippers made 11 of their 28 attempts, good for a 39.3 percent clip.

Boston’s inability to convert on shots from long distance haunted the team all night, but particularly so during the fourth quarter as it attempted to turn a small deficit into a lead. The C’s shot 18 triples during the final period, making only one. They missed their final 15 attempts from beyond the arc, including four misses during the final two minutes as the game hung in the balance.

It is incredible that Boston still had an opportunity to win this game during the final few minutes given its poor shooting performance. However, it’s nearly impossible to come out with a win in the NBA while missing 38 of 42 attempts from long range, and the C’s instead fell 91-82.