Key Moment
Key Player
Box Score Nuggets
Quote of the Night
Key Moment
The Key Moment of this night wasn’t exactly a moment. Instead, it was a compilation of moments – 42 of them.
Boston did not lose to the Clippers Wednesday night because it was drastically outplayed. Instead, it lost because it was drastically outshot from long distance.
The Celtics converted on only four of their 42 shots from beyond the 3-point arc against LA. Members of the team not named Grant Williams shot 2-for-39 on triples. Williams, himself, shot 2-for-3.
Meanwhile, at the other end of the court, the Clippers made 11 of their 28 attempts, good for a 39.3 percent clip.
Boston’s inability to convert on shots from long distance haunted the team all night, but particularly so during the fourth quarter as it attempted to turn a small deficit into a lead. The C’s shot 18 triples during the final period, making only one. They missed their final 15 attempts from beyond the arc, including four misses during the final two minutes as the game hung in the balance.
It is incredible that Boston still had an opportunity to win this game during the final few minutes given its poor shooting performance. However, it’s nearly impossible to come out with a win in the NBA while missing 38 of 42 attempts from long range, and the C’s instead fell 91-82.
Key Player
Robert Williams was outstanding Wednesday night. Truly, truly outstanding. And nearly perfect.
Williams stuffed the box score with 16 points, 14 rebounds, two blocked shots and an assist against the LA Clippers. That ‘near-perfect’ term comes into play because the big man made eight of his 10 shot attempts and did not commit a turnover during his 28-plus minutes of action.
This contest marked Williams’ ninth double-double of the season. His 10 offensive rebounds during the contest also set a new career high, surpassing his previous high of eight.
Box Score Nuggets
- Boston outrebounded LA 50-49 despite missing 20 more shots than the Clippers.
- Only two Celtics, Jaylen Brown (30 points) and Robert Williams (16 points), scored in double-figures.
- Williams set a new career high with 10 offensive rebounds. He had 14 rebounds overall, tying Ivica Zubac for the game's top total.
- Three Clippers (Terance Mann, Luke Kennard and Eric Bledsoe) scored 17 points apiece.
- Marcus Morris Sr. led LA with 23 points.
- Boston shot just 4-for-42 from long distance (9.5 percent).
- Boston outscored LA 54-26 in the paint.
- The Celtics committed only eight turnovers, to LA's 14.
- LA made three more free throws (14) than Boston committed (11).
- Bledsoe finished with the game's top plus/minus rating, at plus-24.
- Al Horford neared a triple-double with 10 rebounds, nine points and a game-high eight assists.
- Boston scored only 82 points on 101 shot attempts.
Quote of the Night
"We defended well the whole game, giving up 91 points, so we were solid as far as that."
Ime Udoka on the team's defense
NEXT UP: