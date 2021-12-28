Key Moment

Boston and Minnesota were tied at 81-81 with 9:41 left in Monday night’s matchup at the Target Center. Then the undermanned Timberwolves took control of the game in an instant.

Minnesota scored seven straight points to take an 88-81 lead into the final eight minutes of the contest, and its lead never dropped below four from that moment on.

That game-changing, 7-0 run was ignited by long-range shooting. Nathan Knight drained a triple at the 9:19 mark, and then Malik Beasley drilled another at the 8:33 mark. Boston missed three shots between those two 3-pointers by the Wolves, and Minnesota closed out the run with a free throw from Jordan McLaughlin.

The Celtics just didn’t have enough offense left in the tank to get back into the contest from that moment on. They shot 7-for-22 overall during the fourth quarter, and made only five field goals on 15 attempts during the final seven-plus minutes of the game.