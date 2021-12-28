Key Moment
Boston and Minnesota were tied at 81-81 with 9:41 left in Monday night’s matchup at the Target Center. Then the undermanned Timberwolves took control of the game in an instant.
Minnesota scored seven straight points to take an 88-81 lead into the final eight minutes of the contest, and its lead never dropped below four from that moment on.
That game-changing, 7-0 run was ignited by long-range shooting. Nathan Knight drained a triple at the 9:19 mark, and then Malik Beasley drilled another at the 8:33 mark. Boston missed three shots between those two 3-pointers by the Wolves, and Minnesota closed out the run with a free throw from Jordan McLaughlin.
The Celtics just didn’t have enough offense left in the tank to get back into the contest from that moment on. They shot 7-for-22 overall during the fourth quarter, and made only five field goals on 15 attempts during the final seven-plus minutes of the game.
Al Horford returned from Health and Safety Protocols Monday night and was arguably Boston’s best player against Minnesota.
Horford, who last played two weeks ago on Dec. 13, tallied 16 points, nine rebounds, six assists, one steal and one blocked shot during 34-plus minutes against the Timberwolves. He fell just one rebound shy of notching his ninth double-double of the season, and his six assists tied Payton Pritchard for the top mark on the team.
There were few players on Boston’s roster who were efficient Monday night. Horford was one of them. He canned six of his 11 shots on the night, including a 4-for-8 performance from long range. Those four made 3s set a new season high.
To further support Horford’s case for landing in this spot, Boston outscored Minnesota by 10 points while he was on the court. That number trailed only Jaylen Brown’s plus-11 in the category.
- Minnesota outscored Boston 50-26 in the paint.
- Jaylen Nowell led the game in scoring with 29 points.
- Boston shot just 37.1 percent from the field as a team.
- Jaylen Brown led the C's in scoring with 26 points.
- Brown also notched 10 rebounds for his first double-double of the season.
- Payton Pritchard stuffed the stat sheet with 22 points, eight rebounds, six assists and one steal.
- Al Horford also stuffed the stat sheet with 16 points, nine rebounds, six assists, one blocked shot and one steal.
- Each team led by double-digits during the contest.
- Four Celtics scored at least 15 points.
- Rob Williams blocked four shots, and Romeo Langford grabbed four steals.
"He just wants to give knowledge to the younger guys ... I believe he can still play."
Al Horford on Joe Johnson
