Boston led by 13 points with just over five minutes remaining in Saturday afternoon’s Christmas Day matchup with the Bucks. That’s when Milwaukee’s championship mettle shined through.
The Bucks took control of the game from that moment on and outscored Boston (21-4) over the final 5:12 of the contest to complete a 117-113 comeback victory.
Unsurprisingly, two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo was at the center of Milwaukee’s game-changing run, as he scored 12 of the 21 points. He did so by relentlessly attacking the basket and scoring three dunks, a layup, a fadeaway jumper and two free throws.
Wesley Matthews, who just signed with Milwaukee Dec. 3, also came up big. He canned a pair of 3-pointers, one of which gave Milwaukee its first lead of the game with 30.3 seconds left, at 114-113. Khris Middleton rounded out the scoring with three free throws to close out the game.
All in all, the Celtics scored only four points over the final 5:27 of the game. The team shot just 1-for-9 from the field while committing two turnovers during that stretch.
Key Player
Payton Pritchard came off the bench on Christmas Day to put forth arguably his best performance of the season.
The second-year guard tied for the game’s top scoring mark among reserves with his 16 points. He scored those points by hitting six field goals, including a 4-for-8 effort from long distance. Pritchard, who struggled shooting the ball throughout the first month and a half of the season, is now up to 36.1 percent shooting from long distance this season. He has shot it at a 45.2 percent clip from 3-point range during the month of December.
Pritchard also contributed five rebounds and five assists, which tied his season high in each category.
And speaking of category, the Celtics were categorically better when he was on the floor during this contest. They outscored Milwaukee by 14 points during his 30-plus minutes of action, giving him by far the best plus/minus rating on the team. The next-highest mark on the roster was plus-three, by Rob Williams.
Box Score Nuggets
- Boston did not trail in the game until the final 30 seconds of the contest.
- Giannis Antetokounmpo led all players with 36 points and 12 rebounds.
- Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 25 points apiece.
- Each team had four players score at least 16 points.
- Milwaukee doubled up the Celtics in the paint, outscoring Boston 56-28.
- Marcus Smart and Khris Middleton tied for the game high in assists with seven apiece.
- Rob Williams logged a double-double with 11 points and 14 rebounds, and he also tallied four assists and two blocked shots.
- Payton Pritchard and Milwaukee's Bobby Portis tied for the top scoring mark among reserves, with 16 points apiece.
- Tatum, Brown and Romeo Langford each grabbed two steals.
- Both teams scored 23 second-chance points.
Quote of the Night
"I think we can only go up from here. We're like learning how we're gonna finish games. So for us, we've got to take it as a good thing. We're growing, so eventually we'll get good at that area and we'll then be able to take care of it."
Payton Pritchard on Boston finishing games
