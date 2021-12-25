Key Moment

Boston led by 13 points with just over five minutes remaining in Saturday afternoon’s Christmas Day matchup with the Bucks. That’s when Milwaukee’s championship mettle shined through.

The Bucks took control of the game from that moment on and outscored Boston (21-4) over the final 5:12 of the contest to complete a 117-113 comeback victory.

Unsurprisingly, two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo was at the center of Milwaukee’s game-changing run, as he scored 12 of the 21 points. He did so by relentlessly attacking the basket and scoring three dunks, a layup, a fadeaway jumper and two free throws.

Wesley Matthews, who just signed with Milwaukee Dec. 3, also came up big. He canned a pair of 3-pointers, one of which gave Milwaukee its first lead of the game with 30.3 seconds left, at 114-113. Khris Middleton rounded out the scoring with three free throws to close out the game.

All in all, the Celtics scored only four points over the final 5:27 of the game. The team shot just 1-for-9 from the field while committing two turnovers during that stretch.