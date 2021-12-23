Key Moment

The Celtics and Cavaliers went down to the wire in each of their first two matchups this season, winning one game apiece in Cleveland, both in thrilling fashion.

Matchup No. 3, however, played out much differently, and it played out in Boston’s favor.

The Celtics were in control for most of Wednesday night's game, beginning at the start of the second quarter when they took off on a 10-0 run.

Boston entered the second frame with a 31-26 advantage, which, in a matter of two minutes, turned into a 15-point lead thanks to Payton Pritchard and Robert Williams.

Pritchard started off the run with a 3-pointer on Boston’s first possession of the quarter. Dennis Schroder earned his way to the free-throw line on the next trip up the floor and sunk 1-of-2 to put the C’s up by nine.

Robert Williams then had an alley-oop attempt blocked, but he made up for the miss by collecting his own rebound and laying the ball up and in. Pritchard then drove in for a finger roll layup before Williams finished off the run with his second put-back layup in a 48-second span.

At that point, the Celtics were up 41-26 with just two minutes gone in the second quarter. And they just kept rising from there. Boston went up by as many as 23 points in the third quarter before coasting to a 111-101 victory at TD Garden.